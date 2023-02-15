Cole Hauser and Morgan Freeman Track Down a Murderer in The Ritual Killer Trailer

Morgan Freeman and Cole Hauser have a murderer to catch.

On Wednesday, Screen Media Films debuted the first trailer for the upcoming movie The Ritual Killer exclusively with PEOPLE, showing Freeman, 85, and Yellowstone's Hauser, 47, as a detective and an anthropologist who must work together to solve murders committed by a serial killer.

The trailer for the upcoming film teases the killer's patterns before Detective Boyd (Hauser) approaches Professor Mackles (Freeman) for help solving the case after two children are found dead.

Upon examining a crime scene, the pair realize the killer is performing a series of ritual murders called "muti" and is likely being paid by someone who is "seeking power," as Mackles says in the trailer.

Boyd's involvement in the investigation is complicated by an inability to "process the death of his daughter" and an "unspeakable secret" Mackles hides from the detective, according to an official synopsis.

"The line between sanity and madness thins as Boyd goes deeper into the killer's world," the synopsis adds.

RELATED: Morgan Freeman's Life in Photos

Cole Hauser, Morgan Freeman Star in New Trailer for Serial Killer Movie The Ritual Killer

Screen Media Films

The Ritual Killer is directed by George Gallo, best known for writing the 1988 Robert De Niro movie Midnight Run and for his story credit on 1995's Bad Boys starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Aside from Freeman and Hauser, the film also stars Peter Stormare (Fargo) and former NFL player Vernon Davis, who began acting while playing in the NFL during the 2010s.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Morgan Freeman and Cole Hauser in The Ritual Killer trailer

Screen Media Films/YouTube

"He was amazing. He was incredible, man," Davis, 39, told Forbes in January 2022 about working with Freeman on the upcoming movie, then titled Muti. "He's an actor and he's also like a coach on set. He was giving me so many tips and reminders in the scenes that we were in together. It was incredible."

Story continues

Davis, who last played in the NFL during the 2019 season, told PEOPLE back in February 2019 that he considers acting "a challenge" just the same as football.

"It's definitely a challenge, and you're competing with so many people that have aspirations and who set goals for themselves to be really good at it," he said at the time.

The Ritual Killer is in theaters and on demand March 10.