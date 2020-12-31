Cole Deboer Congratulates ‘Perfect’ Wife Chelsea Houska After Teen Mom 2 Exit

Chelsea Houska/Instagram Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer

Cole DeBoer couldn't be prouder of wife Chelsea Houska.

On Wednesday, a little over a month after Houska, 29, confirmed her exit from Teen Mom 2, DeBoer shared a heartwarming post on Instagram, congratulating her on her success in the public eye.

"First off let me state the obvious and comment on how beautiful my wife truly is 🤤🤤❤️. @chelseahouska I am wanting to just congratulate my sweet perfect wife for being apart of a show about her life for such a long time and being able to have control and know what she truly wanted in life," he began his post while sharing a solo shot of Houska.

"If you always watched from the beginning you will know how much shit Chelsea has made it through, she is tough as nails, such a badass. Birthed our last child without even having a Tylenol. I look up to her," DeBoer, 32, continued. "She has come full circle on the show and I can’t even put into words how proud I am of her and how lucky and grateful I am to have her as my wife!"

The proud father added that many "ladies out there" could "truly learn things" from following Houska's story.

"I am beyond proud of her and she has become such a badass already that I know the sky is the limit for her. We truly are grateful and appreciate all of you who tuned in and followed Our story. From the bottom of our hearts, Thank You," he wrote. "I wish all of you tackle your dreams and become who you truly want to be, 2021 is a new year, a fresh start. Let’s all kick some ass! 🙏🏼 God Bless."

In November, Houska confirmed she had made the decision to leave the hit MTV reality series after 10 seasons.

"MTV's Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years," she captioned her post at the time. "After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We're parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this."

"We're proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning," she continued. "Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses. Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media. We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!"

On Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Houska met DeBoer in 2014. The two are now married and share daughter Layne, 2, and son Watson, 3. DeBoer also helps raise Houska's daughter, Aubree, 11.

The couple is currently expecting their third child together.

Houska shared the exciting news on Instagram in August, posting a photo of the family being showered with pink confetti with the caption: "Baby.......GIRL!!!!!!"