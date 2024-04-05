Cole Brings Plenty, ‘1923’ Actor, Found Dead at 27

Cole Brings Plenty, an actor who played Pete Plenty Clouds on “Yellowstone” spinoff “1923,” was found dead on Friday in Johnson County, Kansas.

The 27-year-old was reported on missing on Tuesday, after being named a suspect in a domestic violence case, People reported.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that deputies were called at 11:45 a.m. on April 5 to the area of 200th and Homestead Lane, where they found the deceased actor, KSNT reported.

His uncle, Mo Brings Plenty, an actor on “Yellowstone,” shared a plea to Instagram to help find his missing nephew.

“Yellowstone” costar, Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on the series, shared the poster on his Instagram as well, writing, “My good friend @mobringsplenty nephew is missing. He was last seen on Easter evening in Kansas City. If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the below or your local police.”

More to come…

