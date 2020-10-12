Coldwell Banker Realty’s The Jills Zeder Group Celebrates its Dynamic Evolution with a Powerful Rebrand, Launching Oct. 2

A powerhouse in luxury residential real estate, The Jills Zeder Group, with offices in Miami Beach and Coral Gables, is unveiling its sleek rebrand on Oct. 2 ― a move that represents the group’s evolution and new chapter in real estate. With the tagline “Luxury Real Estate Just Got a New Look,” and a green and white logo featuring three palm trees representing The Jills Zeder Group’s three families, the rebrand mirrors the group’s position as the leader in Miami-Dade luxury real estate.

The exciting new look is seamlessly incorporated into the group’s website, social media pages, ads, marketing materials and signage.

When they joined forces in March 2019 to create The Jills Zeder Group, longtime luxury real estate standouts Jill Hertzberg, Jill Eber and Judy Zeder and their families ignited a new era of expertise, innovation and professionalism in the industry. They combined two generations among three families, developing a dynamic and cohesive culture.

With Hertzberg’s children Danny Hertzberg and Hillary Hertzberg, Eber’s sister Felise Eber, and Zeder’s children Nathan Zeder and Kara Zeder Rosen, The Jills Zeder Group has deep roots in the Miami-Dade community and is renowned for its global reach. They cover more areas, offer clients even more resources and elevate the home buying and selling experience to a new level.

With approximately 150 years of combined experience, The Jills Zeder Group specializes in multimillion-dollar high-end estates, condominiums and waterfront property from Pinecrest to Golden Beach, and all areas in between. They are the No. 1 team in Miami, No. 1 team in Florida and No. 2 team across the nation, as announced in the 2020 Real Trends, published in The Wall Street Journal.

The Jills Zeder Group is affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty. For more information and to contact The Jills Zeder Group, visit JillsZeder.com. To contact the Miami Beach office, call 305-341-7447. To contact the Coral Gables office, call 305-722-5721.