‘Coldplay were the most annoying’: the hell of living next to a huge music venue

Coldplay’s Chris Martin performing at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium on May 31, 2023 - Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Living next to a major music venue is a constant education. For Katja Krebs, whose home is a stone’s throw from the Principality Stadium in the centre of Cardiff, the concerts she has dreaded the most have been nowhere near as intrusive as the ones she assumed would pass her by.

“Who would have thought that Rammstein [the German “dark gods of hard rock”] would be far less annoying than Coldplay?”

The latter, “for all their eco-credit, had at least three fireworks or explosions at various times throughout the evening and lots of little bits of paper covered the back yard afterwards.”

It was Ed Sheeran’s fans who purloined all the residents’ parking bays, and there was only one frustrating thing about Beyoncé’s performance – and it was that Krebs could barely hear it.

The associate professor in theatre and performance says she copes with the slings and arrows of living next to a changing roster of the world’s biggest stars “by looking up the ticket price and pretending I saved a lot of money. And, sometimes, I sit in the garden, drink in hand, and know I have the best seat in the house.”

German metal band Rammstein performing at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, June 30 2022 - Alamy

While Krebs can see the bright side, the friction between venues and homes has just recently seen Taylor Swift have to drop Brussels from her world tour because, say organisers, of “the noise nuisance for the neighbourhood”.

And in London, the residents of Chelsea have successfully blocked the Premier League club’s plans to its Stamford Bridge stadium to host all-day music events. But many more of us will soon have to get used to sharing our surroundings with a mammoth concert venue. The UK already has more than 20, but at least eight more are in the pipeline in cities such as Bristol, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Newcastle and Dundee, many close to residential areas. Manchester is destined for a second arena, the 23,500-seat Co-op Live, while denizens of Stratford, east London, are currently objecting to the proposed 21,000-capacity, 90m-tall Madison Square Garden Sphere.

Although these projects will provide a much-needed financial shot in the arm – live music is worth more than £1 billion to the British economy – they will also turn up the volume on complaints from locals.

Noise disputes have been a “really core threat” to smaller venues since 2018, according to Clara Cullen, of the Music Venues Trust. They were responsible for a third of the “emergency cases” handled by the charity last year.

Jennifer Smithson, the owner of Night & Day in Manchester, has warned that if her appeal against a noise abatement notice brought by an adjacent flat is unsuccessful, the night spot may have to close because its after-hours DJ sets are key to making it financially viable. The current complaint emanated from a couple who relocated to the area during lockdown, and have since moved out. But Manchester City Council is continuing to pursue the notice, while Smithson believes the underlying problem is homes with no soundproofing being built near pre-existing venues.

Rock group Skindred performing during the Download Pilot festival at Donington Park, on June 20 2021 - Getty

Last year, the plug was – temporarily – pulled after 21 years on Jam Jah Sound in Birmingham, the UK’s longest running weekly reggae night, due to complaints from a neighbour about noise. An Instagram post announcing the closure blamed “Environmental Health and the Fun Police”, though it has since reopened elsewhere.

In June, Derbyshire Police received several complaints about noise from the Download festival, while some grumbled on social media about hearing the racket up to 15 miles away. This was despite headliners Metallica scaling down their performance (which usually involves 500 speakers and 42 trucks’ worth of building materials).

Tina Clough is no fan of the rock and heavy metal purveyed by Download, a few streets from her home in Castle Donington in Leicestershire. But she says that locals are happy about the party spirit it brings.

“In the little village where we live, it’s like a carnival atmosphere, and people love it. It brings increased trade to the shops and pubs.” She can usually can hear the pounding music from her house, and has fond memories of enjoying a free Guns N’ Roses concert.

But the 2023 festival saw increased numbers for the 20th anniversary and a new route into the site. “It gridlocked the M1 and it was an absolute nightmare for everybody,” says Clough, who runs her own PR agency. “Literally a 15-minute journey took about two hours to do, so people were struggling to get to work, to get their kids from school. There was also outrage this year because we couldn’t hear the music either. It’s like adding insult to injury! So we got the chaos and no entertainment.”

Bruce Springsteen performing in Hyde Park, London, in 2012 - Getty

That said, she was glad not to have to listen to this year’s headliners, the American heavy metal band Slipknot. When they performed in 2021, “all the screaming” meant “my little girl couldn’t get to sleep,” Clough recalls. “I think she thought she was part of a horror movie.”

Residents of rural Northaw and Cuffley, in Hertfordshire, got more than they bargained for when music fans pitched up for a series of festivals on local farmland. Barry Knichel, chairman of the parish council, has heard stories of festivalgoers urinating and vomiting in gardens. “If you’re going to have an event that sells alcohol from midday, people are going to go out of control. If somebody is going to puke up, they’re not going to find the nearest public convenience.

“I have spoken to affected residents. It was shock horror in the first year and now it’s almost become an accepted course of events. On some days, it’s actually quite traumatic. You have this constant thump. Having said that, there are some events that have been very well organised. You just don’t know what you’re going to get.”

I ask about stories that people were seen having sex in the car parks. “The first hour is free, but we now charge for the second,” quips Knichel, who has clearly retained his sense of humour. “No, there have been no reports of that recently, but to be honest, we’ve not actually been looking for it.”

London’s Hyde Park was once the most famous of flashpoints for tensions between Britain’s concertgoers and residents. In 2012, Bruce Springsteen and Sir Paul McCartney had their microphones silenced after defying the 10.30pm sound curfew at Hard Rock Calling.

Mike Dunn, vice chairman of the Residents’ Society of Mayfair and St. James’s, says “the noise reached a crescendo around that time when complaints were made from as far afield as St John’s Wood [two miles north]. There were literally hundreds of complaints about noise.”

Since then, the conditions of the licence have been changed, the volume has been turned down and the stage has even been repositioned. “The problem which north-west Mayfair, where I live, has is that the noise is blown in our direction. They have moved the stage around slightly, which has helped.”

However, Dunn is still regularly disturbed. When the park’s British Summer Time series of concerts begins every July, it is “consistent noise, from 2pm till 10.30pm. It’s like having a neighbour next-door play a radio station that you’re not too keen on.”

He adds: “In order to allow as quick as possible egress from the park, Park Lane itself is shut for 45 minutes, so there’s the noise of all the tooting as drivers get frustrated, and the police monitor it with a helicopter, which makes it even worse. Fans use our street as a cut-through, so there is street urination and vomiting and there is rubbish.”

The streets of Cardiff littered with feathers after Harry Styles performed at the Principality Stadium, 21 June 2023 - BBC

More than a third of independent British live music spots have closed in the past 20 years, according to the Music Venue Trust, which said earlier this year that the energy crisis would “close more venues than Covid”.

Kirsty Sedgman, a scholar of audience experience and human behaviour at the University of Bristol and author of On Being Unreasonable, says the pandemic has also changed our responses to live music. With more people working from home, there is a greater sensitivity to noise, and a rise in those used to “watching out of the windows and tackling neighbours for breaking lockdown rules”.

She says she gets a sense from venues “that altercations between people who are really unhappy with noise levels are becoming not just more frequent but actually more fierce. If you’d asked me this before lockdown, I would have said that we’ve been having these complaints that people are getting increasingly badly behaved going back to Plato and the ancient Greeks.

But now, talking to people throughout the industry, there is a near-unanimous agreement that the situation has actually changed – that some people are coming into theatres and live music venues wanting the kind of experience that they feel they’ve paid for. There is an increasing number that have what I call ‘don’t-tell-me-what-to-do-itis’ – a real resistance to being told to modify their behaviour for the good of everybody else.”

Meanwhile, architects and acoustic engineers are trying to design around the problem. The YTL Arena Bristol, a 19,000-capacity indoor arena planned for three former aircraft hangars, will feature “bass traps” in the roof to absorb low frequencies, and digital modelling will be used to examine how the sound will reverberate.

The neighbour-friendly ABBA Arena in east London - Alamy

Venues could also take a leaf out of the Swedish songbook. When the ABBA Voyage extravaganza moved into Stratford in east London last year, residents would have been forgiven for thinking that the blaring Ring Ring of the band’s 1970s hits would have been the Name of the Game. But some have been surprised by how quiet The Visitors have turned out to be.

“Because the ABBA stadium is completely enclosed, we haven’t experienced any sound leakage from the venue itself,” says one local, who frequently hears music from the nearby London Stadium. “Any muted strains of ABBA are coming from the Snoozebox pop-up container hotel and bar right next to it, which both warms people up and keeps the party going post-performance.” (Another Stratfordite referred to the Snoozebox sound as “incessant noise aka non-stop bloody ABBA tracks”.)

It is a tribute to the design of the purpose-built Voyage venue, which entertainment architects Stufish were determined to make sure was “acoustically sealed”. The walls are made up of two layers of sound-insulated panels, creating an “external envelope” that keeps the noise in.

The only sign that anything is going on, says the neighbour – apart from “just how happy and friendly they are as a crowd” – is the number of people “wearing sequins and colourful outfits. You can actually tell how close you are to the stadium because the regular pigeon feathers on the pavement are outnumbered by those from multicoloured boas.”

