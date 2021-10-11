Coldplay, Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons Headline iHeartRadio’s Alter Ego Concert

Coldplay, Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons and more will perform at the fifth annual iHeartRadio Alter Ego event, presented by Capital One and taking place at the Forum in Los Angeles on January 15, 2022. Kings of Leon, Willow, All Time Low and others are also on the bill for the show, which will be hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7’s nationally-syndicated “The Woody Show.”

“I’m psyched!” said Woody. “When the line-up is THIS good, with so much talent on the stage, it takes the pressure off the host. No one will notice and/or remember and/or care if I did a good job or not!”

More from Variety

LiveXLive Media will exclusively stream all performances, while more than 75 iHeartRadio stations will also broadcast the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com.

“We’re beyond excited to be back LIVE at the iconic Forum for our Fifth Annual iHeartRadio Alter Ego!” said Lisa Worden, Program Director for ALT 98.7 and Vice President of Rock and Alternative for iHeartMedia. “Seeing all of these artists together on one stage?!! We’re beyond grateful to have such an incredible lineup for the fans and what a way to kick off 2022.”

Capital One cardholders will have access to a pre-sale beginning on Monday, October 18 at 10 a.m. PT.

iHeartRadio Alter Ego is part of iHeartMedia’s roster of concert events, including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert Tour Presented by Capital One, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One and the iHeartRadio Wango Tango.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.