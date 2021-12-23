Coldplay to stop releasing new music in 2025, Chris Martin reveals

Coldplay may be about to leave its fans in the cold. Well, in a few years, anyway.

In a BBC Radio 2 interview set to air Thursday, lead singer Chris Martin told host Jo Whiley the band will stop releasing new music in 2025.

He promised three more albums. "Our last proper record will come out at the end of 2025," Martin said. "And I think after that we'll only tour and maybe we'll do some sort of collaborative things, but the Coldplay catalog as it were finishes then." A clip of the show aired earlier Thursday on BBC's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

Martin foreshadowed his decision to (eventually) call it quits in an October interview with NME, saying the band would only make 12 albums in total after releasing its ninth, "Music of the Spheres," that same month.

"I don’t think that’s what we’ll do," he told the outlet. "I know that’s what we’ll do in terms of studio albums."

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs "My Universe".

USA TODAY interview: Chris Martin says Coldplay 'abandoned' rules on new album, jokes he asked BTS 'what fame was like'

USA TODAY has reached out to Coldplay for comment and confirmation that Martin wasn't joking, as the BBC host suggested was a possibility.

The band will take "Music of the Spheres" to the stage for a 2022 world tour, which kicks off March 18 in Costa Rica. Stops on the eco-friendly tour include Mexico City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Berlin, Paris and London. Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. will join the band on most dates, with indie pop group London Grammar opening at some European shows.

The album incorporates the mystique of the cosmos and many of the song titles include emojis of the hearts and globe variety.

"We’ve just abandoned any form of rules and if something feels cool, we’ll do it," Martin told USA TODAY in an interview with guitarist Jonny Buckland earlier this year. "We wanted a colorful, vibrant (feel to the album)."

Story continues

Contributing: Melissa Ruggieri

Cool: Coldplay debut BTS collab 'My Universe,' honor James Brown at joyous New York concert

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coldplay's Chris Martin says band to stop releasing new music in 2025