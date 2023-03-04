Coldest day of year expected in parts of UK next week

Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

Next week will bring the coldest day of the year so far across parts of the UK, with yellow warnings for snow and ice in place for most of Scotland and north-east England.

The Met Office said the week would begin with temperatures dropping to near freezing in northern parts of the UK, with parts of north-east Scotland feeling like -4C.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a cold weather alert and has placed north-west England and Yorkshire under a level 3 alert, meaning that there is a 90% chance of severely cold weather, icy conditions or heavy snow, which could increase the health risk to vulnerable patients. The rest of the UK has been placed under level 2.

All areas will be placed under alert between 1am on Monday and midnight on Thursday.

Craig Snell, a senior meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Going into next week we do see a bit of a change with even colder air coming through and then an increase in risk of sudden disruption due to some sleet, snow and some ice.

“So at the moment, the main focus is across northern and eastern parts of the UK where we have issued warnings already for Monday and Tuesday for the risk of some snow showers moving in from the north.

He added that the Met Office yellow warnings, which are in place for all of Monday and Tuesday, were unlikely to change.

He said: “Scotland and some eastern parts of England have warnings going throughout Monday and Tuesday. In other parts of the country – we are keeping a close eye on it – there is a chance that we could see some snow farther south as we kind of go through the week ahead.”

Agostinho Sousa, the head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “During periods like this, it is important to check in on family, friends and relatives who may be more vulnerable to the cold weather, as it can have a serious impact on health.

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18C if you can.”

The rest of this weekend is expected to be calm with a few showers expected in parts of Scotland and eastern England.