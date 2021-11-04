How cold and wet is it going to get in Florida? You may need some churros and hot chocolate

Expecting a holiday sweater this gift-giving season?

Ask for it early. You may need to use it over the next few days into the weekend in South Florida, the Disney area in Orlando and in Tampa Bay.

How cold?

Don’t worry about shivering because it’s not getting too cold — mid- to low-60s with a possibility of the upper-50s Sunday morning in South Florida, according to CBS4 meteorologist Dave Warren.

The Sunday low is easy to tolerate for northern-blooded visitors and residents. But any time the temperature dips below 70 it seems social media lights up among Miami peeps craving some churros and hot chocolate to keep warm.

Orlando envisions a temperature range of 72 degrees as a high and 56 as a low this weekend, the weather service said. Add a degree to both extremes in Bradenton for a chilly weekend break from the heat.

The Florida Keys expects low-80s as a high to about 66 as a low over the weekend, according to the weather center in Key West.

Changing weather this weekend. Starts warm with gusty storms moving through the area then ends with a chilly breeze. Sunday morning will see lows in the lower 60s or even the upper 50s. Breeze will make it feel even colder.

What you need to know

Increasing showers and thunderstorms today and tonight ahead of an approaching cold front, which should reach SoFlo late Friday. Expect widespread showers on Friday, with potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms.

Because of this cold front, South Florida, Bradenton and Orlando both can expect scattered thunderstorms Thursday, and plenty on Friday. South Florida has a 90% chance, lingering to 60% on Saturday. Orlando is a bit lower at 80% and down to 40% Saturday.

These storms off Gulf of Mexico waters and a coastal flooding threat are tied to a cold front approaching South Florida and the state Friday night into Saturday morning, according to National Weather Service in Miami Senior Meteorologist Robert Frye’s report.

The coastal flooding in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach is exacerbated by high tides, king tide and northeasterly swells, but could be affected by how much rain falls.

The Florida Keys island chain could see cloud to surface lightning, “blinding downpours” and wind gusts near 34 mph as storms move over the Middle and Lower Keys Thursday afternoon, according to the weather service in Key West.

Showers and thunderstorms in the Straits of Florida will continue moving northeast towards the Lower and Middle Keys in the next several hours. Cloud to sfc lightning, blinding downpours, and wind gusts near 30 kts remain possible!

Meteorologists forecast one to two inches of rain, including along the Treasure Coast. Also, lightning strikes, the possibility of waterspouts across South Florida’s coast and moderate rip currents along Palm Beach County’s beaches that could grow behind the cold front over the weekend into Collier.

Orlando could see wind gusts up to 40 mph, according to the weather service, beginning Thursday afternoon.