Cold weather brings LRT trains to a halt in Ottawa Saturday morning

An LRT train moves through the snow Nov. 12, 2019. The cold weather became an issue for several trains on Saturday, with five stopping as a result of local power grid issues. (Andrew Lee/CBC - image credit)

The chilly weather brought five LRT trains to a halt Saturday morning, with the cold temperatures creating local power grid issues.

Repairs are ongoing and the trains will remain stopped until they can be safely removed from the line, according to an update from the City of Ottawa. Customers onboard the trains exited safely at a station.

Rideau Transit Maintenance sent technicians to the line, with initial inspections finding the frigid temperatures affected the overhead wires.

R1 buses are running between Hurdman and Blair stations every five minutes.

Three trains are also running between Tunney's Pasture and Hurdman stations every 15 minutes.

Service on Line 1 is expected to be impacted all day.