How cold war spymasters found arrogance of Carlos the Jackal too hot to handle

Two men and a heavily pregnant woman stand in a hotel room in Prague. The men are arguing with two officers from the Czech state security agency, sent to convince them they should leave on the next available flight. A warning that assassins from the French secret services are on their way to kill the three ends the dispute. One stows a pistol in his jacket pocket, the second straps on another two, the woman fastens more weapons around her waist. By late afternoon, they had left on a flight to Moscow.

It was June 1986 and the last visit of Carlos the Jackal to Czechoslovakia. Neither the notorious terrorist, nor his sidekick, nor his wife would set foot in the Communist-ruled state again. For most of a decade, Carlos had been travelling and living in eastern Europe. Now he was no longer welcome.

The terrorist, whose real name was Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, had gained global notoriety with a series of attacks carried out on behalf of Palestinian extremists between 1973 and 1975. In the west, the polyglot Venezuelan radical was frequently portrayed as an agent of the KGB, trained and armed on behalf of Moscow’s security service by counterparts in the Soviet satellite states of central and eastern Europe.

Now, classified documents discovered in archives in eastern Europe reveal a different picture: not of a master terrorist working hand in glove with ruthlessly efficient regimes to launch attacks in the west, but of an arrogant, demanding, and unreliable terrorist entrepreneur who manipulated the anxieties of insecure decision-makers and the ignorance of security officials from the Baltic to the Black Sea until they finally ran out of patience.

“The archives show us that [these states] were on the defensive, often unstable and worried that violence would spill over behind the Iron Curtain … There is no evidence for any plan for a destabilisation campaign targeting the west,” said Adrian Hänni, a Swiss historian who has edited of a new collection of essays on eastern European support for terrorism during the cold war.

View photos Carlos the Jackal was behind multiple attacks, like this one at the Opec oil summit in Vienna in 1975. Photograph: Sipa/Rex/Shutterstock More

The 1970s saw a wave of terrorism originating in conflicts in the Middle East but targeting western and southern Europe. High-profile attacks – including a series of hijackings of civilian passenger planes and the Munich Olympics massacre in 1972, as well as many bombings – rattled politicians unsure of how to deal with this new threat. One potential solution was to reach secret understandings with the attackers.

“States in both west and east Europe faced similar challenges. Governments were anxious about how to cope with these groups, and did a series of defensive accommodation deals,” said Hänni.

Carlos was the son of a wealthy Marxist lawyer who joined the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine before striking out on his own. His reputation for ruthless violence led many officials on both sides of the Iron Curtain to overestimate the threat he posed.

The complex relationship between Carlos and the Communist regime in East Germany was revealed in the mid-1990s when researchers and investigators gained access to the archives of the Stasi. These showed the feared secret police had offered support to a wide range of perpetrators of violence, including the Venezuelan.

Security services were unprepared for these exotic and dangerous figures with fake names, bad tempers and unclear goals Daniela Richterova

But the dealings of Carlos with other Soviet satellite states in Europe are only now becoming clear. Though regimes were ideologically committed to socialism, anti-imperialism and “revolutionary” nationalist causes such as that of the Palestinians, more mundane considerations often determined policy towards Carlos and similar figures.

Some terrorists were targeted as sources of intelligence; others as potential opportunities for commercial gain as middle men for arms deals; a few provided access to western technology or other goods. Only very rarely was their readiness and ability to kill or maim exploited.

