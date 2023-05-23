A-COLD-WALL* And Dr. Martens Reimagine the 1461 Oxford for SS23

Storied British brands A-COLD-WALL* and Dr. Martens has joined forces yet again to release a Spring/Summer 2023 collaboration.

Reconceptualizing the classic 1460 and 1461 boots, as well as the 1461 Oxford shoe, the joint design effort easily communicates Samuel Ross’ minimalist yet impactful aesthetic. The simplistic oxford silhouette is painted in matte black and grey hues, merging Dr. Martens’ working class roots with ACW’s almost calculated and artistic approach.

The 1461 Oxford shoe is covered in a water-resistant and textured nubuck leather. Uppers are accented with metal rivets on the toe and rear, while zippers stand in for the usual laces. ACW’s logo can be seen on the side, whereas co-branding dominates the insoles.

Take a closer look in the gallery above. Both pairs will be available on May 25 and 26 on both A-COLD-WALL*' s and Dr Martens' online stores and select retailers.