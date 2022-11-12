Cold temps descending on USA: Forecasters warn snow could fall from Texas to New York

Chilly air is set to descend over nearly the entire contiguous U.S. next week, with the National Weather Service predicting high temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below average for huge swaths of the nation.

Freeze warnings were in effect Saturday morning for millions of people in the South, from Texas to Alabama.

Later next week, snowstorms could hit the eastern half of the U.S. and affect 2,000 miles stretching from Texas to New York, according to an AccuWeather forecast. Snow already fell in the central northern U.S. earlier this week.

"With cold air already in place, there is little question as to whether or not there will be snow that extends over a long distance next week," AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Joe Bauer said.

Wondering what next week might be like? It's going to be COLD with below to well below normal temperatures for almost the entire Lower 48. This graphic is the mean max temperature anomaly forecast showing high temperatures will likely be 10 to 20 degrees below the norm next week. pic.twitter.com/FB3jD8N8Ag — National Weather Service (@NWS) November 11, 2022

Several inches of snow are possible around the Great Lakes in northern Michigan, according to the Weather Service.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Nicole weakens to Tropical Storm Nicole after landfall in Florida

WATCH: First snow of the season falls in Flagstaff, Arizona

With lingering cold air sticking around, the snow could quickly accumulate — but "thanks to the dry air and the storm’s anticipated quick movement, a blockbuster snowstorm is not likely," AccuWeather reports.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US weather forecast predicts cold, possible snow for much of nation