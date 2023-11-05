After cold spell, unseasonably high temperatures expected in Kansas City area this week

After several days with lows in the 20s, the Kansas City metro area will start the week with unseasonably high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

On Monday, temperatures are expected to rise to 71 degrees with winds that could be as strong as 20 miles per hour. Low temperatures overnight will reach 53 degrees with light winds in the evening.

The hot weather will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs expected to reach 73 and 72 degrees, respectively. Lows Tuesday night will be around 55 degrees and dip lower overnight Wednesday to about 46 degrees.

Swings in temperature might impact some people with allergies or other medical conditions and could cause additional potholes on roads, but shouldn’t be a major concern, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

Temperatures will cool off later in the week, with a high near 54 expected Thursday and a low around 36 overnight.