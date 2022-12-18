Cold snap gives way to great thaw as homes are flooded by burst pipes

A man ice climbs on the frozen Kinder Downfall in Derbyshire on Sunday - Danny Lawson/PA

The cold snap gripping Britain in recent days has given way to a great thaw with homes flooded by burst pipes.

Britain has seen a swing of almost 30 degrees celsius in less than a week, as the country defrosted from a record-low of -15.7C in Scotland on Tuesday to widespread mid-teen temperatures on Monday.

The ice and snow warnings by the Met Office, which were a mainstay last week, have now made way for rain warnings, and there are already a number of flood warnings in place.

Warmer air pushing into the UK from Monday is expected to bring a fresh wave of weather misery for the most vulnerable in Britain.

Rapidly thawing water pipes are already starting to burst in some parts of the country, whilst rare "freezing rain" moving in from Sunday could coat roads and pavements with a thick layer of ice as it lands on frozen ground.

Residents in four streets in Winnersh, Berkshire, woke on Sunday morning to find floodwater lapping at their front door and gardens and the road submerged after a huge water main burst.

Firefighters rushed to the scene in Reading Road, Winnersh, near Reading, Berks., and used water-filled booms to try to stop the tens of thousands of gallons of water spreading to other roads and home.

Residents of flats at Westbrook Court found themselves marooned in their homes, the ground floor flats having been flooded as the water cascaded in via the front door and ventilation bricks.

Residents in four streets in Winnersh, Berkshire, woke on Sunday morning to find floodwater lapping at their front door - HNP Newsdesk/Hyde News & Pictures Ltd

Elsewhere, The George in Mountain Ash in south Wales faces a huge clean up operation and thousands of pounds in repairs after water gushed through the ceiling due to another burst pipe.

Utilities firm Welsh Water said they had received reports of several burst pipes because of a "rapid thaw".

Residents in one part of England have been told not to call 999 if their house floods unless their lives are in danger.

A Shropshire fire spokesman said: "Unless there is a risk to life, there is little we can do” adding the county’s Fire and Rescue Service went to eight call-outs to deal with flooding caused by burst pipes in just 24 hours.

In the neighbouring county, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said in the last 24 hours it had over 50 calls to deal with frozen pipes that had burst as temperatures across the country have become milder.

Flooded properties in Shropshire included a call out to a block of flats in Severn Street, Shrewsbury, as well as incidents in Whitchurch and Market Drayton.

Police forces and fire services across Britain have also warned the public to stay clear of frozen water that is starting to thaw as temperatures increase.

Authorities fear a repeat of the tragic deaths in Solihull of four children who had been playing on a frozen lake.

Members of the public had to be warned on Saturday of the dangers of walking on ice after adults and children were seen playing on a frozen lake on Wimbledon Common.

A fire engine attended the scene but there were no injuries.

Belted Galloways of the Lullenden herd, stand in the snow at the foot of the Eildon Hills near Melrose in the Scottish Borders - PHIL WILKINSON/PHIL WILKINSON

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service, quoting the Royal Life Saving Society, said on Twitter: "MELTING ICE WARNING!

"With temperatures rising a little over the weekend there is an increased risk. AVOID skating or walking out onto frozen water.

"Stay clear of waterways and keep your pet on a lead. Don't let children play on the ice."

Forecasters say there is a significant risk of ice blighting the country ahead of warmer air arriving.

An Amber ice warning was still in place for a central chunk of the country until 8pm last night and more snow was expected across higher ground.

Heavy rain in the south west, expected from Sunday night, combined with ice and snow melt is expected to lead to localised flooding in places.

Don't try to rescue pets on frozen water

Low pressure over much of the UK this week will produce unsettled weather for much of the country although Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are expected to be mild.

Dog owners are advised to keep their animals on a lead and watch them closely. They are warned not to try to rescue any pet that becomes stranded or trapped by frozen water but to call the emergency services and wait for firefighters who have specialist equipment.

A spokesman for the London Fire Brigade said: “Walking out onto frozen ponds or lakes continues to be extremely dangerous.

"Never assume that the ice is thick enough to support you, especially as it starts to thaw. It may look sturdy enough to stand on, but it often isn’t and can be of variable thickness especially as you move away from the edge.

“If you fall into cold water, the risk of hypothermia is very high and can prove fatal.

“We’re urging parents to take some time to talk to their children about the dangers of going on the ice and to supervise them carefully.”