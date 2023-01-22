Cold snap forces National Grid to put coal plants on standby

National Grid Coal

The National Grid has asked coal-fired power plants to be ready to supply power on Monday, as temperatures are expected to hover around zero and wind forecasts are low.

It issued a notification to warm three coal units owned by Drax and EDF, so they will be ready to boost electricity production if necessary.

“This measure should give the public confidence in Monday’s energy supply. This notification is not confirmation that these units will be used on Monday, but that they will be available to the ESO, if required,” the operator said in a statement on Sunday morning.

The contingency measure comes as the Met has issued a weather warning about freezing fog on Monday, urging drivers to be cautious on icy roads with little visibility.

Energy experts say that cold, cloudy weather and low wind – sometimes described as “Dunkelflaute”, meaning dark lull in German – are particularly tricky for energy production, as there is little to no electricity generation from wind power.

The National Grid’s Electricity System Operator issued a similar call on coal units in mid-December amid a bout of grey, still and cold weather. However, it stood them down shortly after.

The coal plants were due to close in September but have been kept open for longer than planned to supply backup power if needed, following soaring gas prices in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine. The UK is expected to phase out coal next year.

They are part of a wider set of contingency plans put in place to keep the lights on this winter, which also include a scheme to pay households to use less power.

The fears of winter blackouts have largely subsided for now, with gas prices climbing down significantly from their peak in August.

Unseasonably mild weather across Europe and consumers and businesses reducing their usage mean storage levels have held up better than expected.

Despite the easing in price pressure, UK futures remain more than double their usual levels this time of year, according to Bloomberg.