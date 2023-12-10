Cold shooting start dooms Wichita State basketball in third straight loss downtown

In the least-attended downtown game in the 13-year history of the event, the Wichita State men’s basketball team gave the fans who were in attendance on Saturday night precious little to cheer for.

Mired in their worst offensive slump of the season, the Shockers put up little resistance in what ended as a 79-69 win by a South Dakota State team that came to Wichita with a losing record.

It was the third straight defeat for WSU at Intrust Bank Arena, as the Shockers (7-3) lost for the second straight time this season and for the first time in Wichita under first-year head coach Paul Mills.

An official attendance count was not immediately available on Saturday, but it was well below the previous low of 7,783 set last year in a 59-49 loss to Oklahoma State. For the first time in WSU’s annual trip downtown, the upper level at Intrust Bank Arena was curtained off and the lower bowl sat approximately 4,000 fans.

The Shockers weren’t as ice-cold from outside as they were last year in their trip downtown, as they finished 1 for 21 on 3-pointers against Oklahoma State, but their poor shooting on Saturday was in some ways worse because it stretched to all three areas.

WSU entered Saturday’s game ranked No. 69 in the country in 2-point percentage at 53.8%, but shot a miserable 26.2% (11 of 42) inside the arc against a South Dakota State defense not particularly strong at defending the rim. Despite racking up 18 offensive rebounds, WSU scored just eight second-chance points and finished shooting 31.9% from the field for the game.

Colby Rogers scored a team-high 21 points with five 3-pointers and Harlond Beverly added 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. But fellow starters Xavier Bell (11 points, 4-of-15 shooting) and Kenny Pohto (nine points, 3-of-12 shooting) could never get on track.

The Shockers finished with just 12 turnovers, but the Jackrabbits capitalized almost every time and scored 24 points off turnovers. Lawrence native Zeke Mayo finished with 25 points, six rebounds and seven assists to lead the Jackrabbits to the victory.

Story continues

South Dakota State’s offense was able to spread WSU out, drive and kick to find high-quality looks from the perimeter or at the rim. Meanwhile, WSU’s offense was mostly stale — struggling to create much separation by dribbling or passing.

And on the handful of times WSU was able to create a high-quality look near the rim, the Shockers almost always came away empty. Rather than the Jackrabbits having an elite shot-blocker changing shots at the rim, the Shockers were missing point-blank shots more often than not.

WSU led 23-20 with 7 minutes, 21 seconds remaining in the first half, but it was a grind to score on offense for the final 27 minutes of the game.

The Jackrabbits ended the first half on a 12-3 run to take a six-point lead, then WSU opened the second half with six straight empty possessions — three misses and three turnovers — that allowed SDSU to extend its lead to 14 points.

The deficit grew to as many as 17 points in the second half for the Shockers, as South Dakota State whipped the ball around the perimeter and launched open 3-pointer after open 3-pointer. A triple by Kalen Garry (22 points) put the Jackrabbits up 59-42 with 8:19 remaining.

A last-ditch effort by WSU trimmed the deficit to 66-57 with 3:30 remaining, but Mayo scored five straight points to help the Jackrabbits hold onto their best win of the season to improve to 5-5.