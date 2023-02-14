How cold will it get in Sacramento this week? Prepare for below freezing temperatures

Bundle up for a cold week ahead.

Freezing temperatures are expected this week in Sacramento, a National Weather Service meteorologist told The Bee.

Wednesday and Thursday will be cold, but “Thursday will be the coldest,” said Idamis Del Valle-Shoemaker with the weather service.

Temperatures Thursday morning will drop to 31 degrees, from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., Del Valle-Shoemaker said. Wednesday will be another chilly morning between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. with temperatures around 34 degrees.

Sacramento freezing temps: Prepare your plants, pipes and power for cold temperatures

Despite Tuesday’s gusty winds, come Wednesday they will be gone, Del Valle-Shoemaker said.

The seven-day forecast shows temperatures drop into the 30s all week. Saturday temperatures begin to slightly warm up reaching 60 degrees. Until then, prepare for chilly days ahead.

Rain was previously forecast for later in the week, but is not longer expected, according to the weather service forecast. Prepare for widespread frost.

