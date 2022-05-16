Cold Pressed Juice Market to Worth $1.86 Billion by 2029 | Trend for Mixed Juice in the U.S. to Bolster North America Market

Companies Covered in cold pressed juice market are Pressed Juicery (U.S.), SUJA LIFE, LLC (U.S.), Juice Generation (U.S.), 7-ELEVEN, Inc. (U.S.), Village Juicery (Canada), Greenhouse Juice Co. (Canada), Pure Green (U.S.), La Presserie (Canada), Pulp & Press Juice Co. (Canada), Mama Juice (Canada) & Others

Pune, India, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cold pressed juice market size stood at USD 1.08 billion in 2021. The market is anticipated to rise from USD 1.15 billion in 2022 to USD 1.86 billion by 2029, at a 6.97% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has delved into these insights in its latest research report, titled, “Cold Pressed Juice Market, 2022-2029.”

According to the analysis, the trend for chemical additive-free fresh juice will bode well for leading companies gearing to expand their penetration across untapped areas. End-users are likely to invest in juice composed of 100% pure forms of fruits and vegetables. Stakeholders could further invest in innovations and technological advancements following the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 Impact-

Shifting Consumers Traction towards Pure Fruits and Vegetable Juice to Augur Well

Millennials and the Gen Z population have upped investments in healthy food products, such as fruit juices, partly due to the onslaught of the COVID-19 outbreak. Accordingly, fruit juice manufacturers have investments to reduce the number of sugary ingredients. Following the adoption of a busier and sedentary life-style, leading companies are likely to inject funds into cold pressed juice products. With the demand for fresh juice gaining an uptick, the COVID-19 pandemic has potentially provided opportunities and challenges in the global market.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

Pressed Juicery (U.S.)

SUJA LIFE, LLC (U.S.)

Juice Generation (U.S.)

7-ELEVEN, Inc. (U.S.)

Village Juicery (Canada)

Greenhouse Juice Co. (Canada)

Pure Green (U.S.)

La Presserie (Canada)

Pulp & Press Juice Co. (Canada)

Mama Juice (Canada)

Report Coverage-

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market share, size, volume and revenue. It has also delved into SWOT analysis and Porters’ Five Force Analysis. The report has been prepared through qualitative and quantitative analysis to bolster the strategic approach. The primary interviews have been used to validate assumptions, findings and the prevailing business scenarios. The report has also been prepared through secondary resources, such as annual reports, press releases, white papers and journals.

Segmentations

In terms of product type, the market is segmented into fruits, vegetables and mixed.

On the basis of packaging material, the industry is segregated into plastic, glass and others.

Based on distribution channel, the market is fragmented into online stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores and others.

On the geographical front, the market covers Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa and South America.

Drivers and Restraints-

Growing Uptake of Minerals and Vitamin-rich Juice Products to Bolster Return on Investment (RoI)

Stakeholders are likely to be bullish towards cold pressed juice market growth on the back of the rising footfall of mineral-rich and vitamin juice products. Manufacturers are expected to adopt high-pressure technology to make the product highly nutritious. Following the global push to reduce sugary drinks, juice manufacturers could invest in the portfolio. It is worth noting that ready-to-drink products will gain traction among the Gen Z population. Not to mention, the strong demand for juice in PET and glass bottles will trigger investments in the beverage portfolio.

Meanwhile, soaring manufacturing costs and limited shelf-life could impede the industry growth during the assessment period.

Regional Insights-

Trend for Mixed Juice in the U.S. to Bolster North America Market

Surging demand for mixed and fruit juice across the U.S., Canada and Mexico could foster North America market forecast. End-users are likely to invest in juice packed in PET bottles and cartons for lightweight and convenient options. It is worth mentioning that supermarkets and online channels will be the major distribution channels across the region.

Europe cold pressed juice market share will witness an appreciable gain during the assessment period, largely due to the adoption of a healthier life-style. The expansion of the vegan population across the U.K., France, Germany, and Italy will bode well for companies vying to expand their footfall. Moreover, juice products will be trendier across online channels due to discounts and coupons.

Asia Pacific market outlook will be robust against the backdrop of western life-style trends across emerging economies. Furthermore, heightened awareness towards immunity-boosting beverages will expedite investments. Leading companies anticipate fruit juice to be sought-after across the region in the ensuing period.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 6.97% 2029 Value Projection USD 1.86 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 1.08 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered By Product Type, By Packaging Material, By Distribution Channel Growth Drivers Increased Popularity of Vitamins and Minerals-Rich Juice Products to Boost Market Growth Pitfalls & Challenges High Price of Cold Pressed Juice Owing to High Production Cost Impedes Market Growth

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies to Invest in Organic and Inorganic Strategies to Expand Footprint

Well-established and new players are likely to invest in technological advancements, product rollouts and mergers & acquisitions. Leading players could infuse funds into R&D activities to gain a competitive edge. In doing so, investments in geographical expansion could be pronounced over the next few years.

Key Industry Development

April 2021 – PlantX Life announced the acquisition of Little West to bolster its operation in the U.S. and Canada.

