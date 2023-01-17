Cold Pressed Juice Market Size to Touch USD 2,684.8 Million By 2030

Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Cold Pressed Juice Market and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cold Pressed Juice Market Size gathered USD 1,452.7 Million in 2021 and is set to garner a market size of USD 2,684.8 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2030.



Cold Pressed Juice Market Overview

The cold-pressed juice market is a growing segment of the global juice industry, characterized by the use of hydraulic presses to extract juice from fruits and vegetables without the use of heat or added preservatives. The market is primarily driven by consumer demand for healthier and convenient food and beverage options, as well as the growing trend towards plant-based diets and the desire for minimally processed foods. The market is further supported by advances in juice production technology and the increasing availability of raw materials for juice production. There is a growing popularity of cold-pressed juice as a convenient and portable health and wellness product. However, the high cost of raw materials and the challenges associated with maintaining the freshness and quality of the juice products are some of the major constraints faced by the industry. Additionally, the market faces intense competition from other juice segments, such as traditional juice products and smoothie products.

Cold pressing of juice is a method of juice extraction that utilizes high pressure to extract the juice from fruits and vegetables. The process involves the use of a hydraulic press to exert a force which can be up to 8,000 pounds per square inch on the produce, effectively rupturing the cell walls and releasing the juice. This method of juice extraction is considered to be superior to traditional methods, such as centrifugal juicing, as it results in a higher yield of juice and preserves more of the nutrients and enzymes present in the produce. Additionally, the juice produced through cold pressing is typically less oxidized, resulting in a fresher and more flavorful juice.

Story continues

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3117

Cold Pressed Juice Market Report Coverage:

Market Cold Pressed Juice Market Cold Pressed Juice Market Size 2021 USD 1,452.7 Million Cold Pressed Juice Market Forecast 2030 USD 2,684.8 Million Cold Pressed Juice Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 7.2% Cold Pressed Juice Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Cold Pressed Juice Market Base Year 2021 Cold Pressed Juice Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Nature, By Packaging, By Distribution Channel, And By Geography Cold Pressed Juice Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Bolthouse Farms, CEDAR Juice, Evolution Fresh, Greenhouse Juice Co, Hain Celestial, Juice Press, Juice Generation, Juice Warrior, Liquiteria Inc., PepsiCo, Preshafood, Rakyan Beverages, Starbucks Coffee Company, and SUJA LIFE. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Cold Pressed Juice Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics

The global Cold pressed juice market size in 2021 stood at USD 1.453 billion and is set to reach USD 2.685 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%

The market is being expanded by rising demand for natural and organic products, growing awareness about the benefits of consuming fresh juices, and a rise in the number of health-conscious consumers.

The fruit juice segment is expected to dominate the market for the forecast period, due to the high demand for fruit-based cold pressed juices.

North America is expected to dominate the global cold pressed juice market share, with The Asia Pacific market expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for cold pressed juices in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Some of the key players in the global cold pressed juice market include Suja Life LLC, BluePrint, Pressed Juicery, Organic Press, Evolution Fresh, and Juice Press.



Trends in the Cold Pressed Juice Market

Increased demand for organic and non-GMO ingredients in cold-pressed juice production due to growing awareness of their health benefits

Advancements in cold-press juicing technology, resulting in higher juice yield and preservation of nutrient content.

Emergence of high-pressure processing (HPP) as a preservation method for cold-pressed juice, extending shelf life and reducing the need for preservatives.

Growing trend towards functional ingredients and fortified cold-pressed juices, such as those containing superfoods, probiotics, and adaptogens.

Rising popularity of subscription-based cold-pressed juice delivery services, allowing for convenient and consistent access to the product.

The growing trend of juice cleanses on social media platforms has led to an increase in demand for cold-pressed juice products.

Increased focus on sustainable and eco-friendly packaging options for cold-pressed juice, such as biodegradable and reusable containers.

Development of innovative flavor combinations and niche market segments, such as cold-pressed juice cocktails and savory juice options.

Increased investment in cold-pressed juice production facilities and equipment, indicating a growing industry and market.



Cold Pressed Juice Market Dynamics

Increasing consumer awareness and interest in health and wellness products.

Advances in cold-press juice production technology, which has led to an increase in the variety of cold-pressed juice products available on the market.

The rise of online and mobile ordering platforms, which have made it easier for consumers to purchase cold-pressed juice products.

The increasing popularity of cold-pressed juice as a healthier alternative to traditional juice products, which contain added sugars and preservatives.

The growing trend of "clean eating" and the desire for natural and organic products among consumers.

The increasing popularity of plant-based diets, which has led to an increase in demand for cold-pressed juice products made from fruits and vegetables.

The increasing number of health-conscious consumers who are willing to pay a premium for high-quality, natural products.

The increasing number of health and wellness influencers and bloggers promoting the benefits of cold-pressed juice products on social media platforms.

Growth Hampering Factors

High cost of cold-pressed juice products can make them unaffordable for some consumers.

Shorter shelf life of cold-pressed juice products can make it difficult for consumers to purchase them in bulk.

Lack of awareness of cold-pressed juice products among consumers, poses a challenge for companies to expand their sales for the cold pressed juice market.

Since the shelf life is limited, there could be low availability of cold-pressed juice products in certain regions, which can make it difficult for consumers to access them.

Limited variety and options of cold-pressed juice available on the market can make it difficult for consumers to find a product that meets their specific needs.

Limited distribution channels along with lesser spending on marketing and advertising efforts by cold-pressed juice companies, can make it difficult for consumers to learn about these products.

Gaps in regulations and standards for cold-pressed juice production can make the consumers doubtful on the quality and safety of these products.



Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/cold-pressed-juice-market

Market Segmentation

Cold Pressed Juice Market can be segmented into various categories based on various factors such as:

Product Type:

single-fruit juice

multi-fruit juice

vegetable juice



Ingredients:

Organic

non-organic ingredients.

Distribution Channels:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Online

Convenience stores



End-Users:

Households

food service providers

Others.



Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa.

Latin America



Cold Pressed Juice Market Overview by Region

The Cold Pressed Juice Market is a rapidly expanding industry, with different regions exhibiting varying degrees of growth and development.

In North America, for instance, the market is characterized by high consumer awareness and a strong demand for health and wellness products. This has resulted in a proliferation of cold-pressed juice companies and a wide variety of products available to consumers. The region is also home to some of the most advanced cold-pressed juice production technology, which has further fueled market growth.

In Europe, the market is characterized by a strong focus on natural and organic ingredients, with consumers showing a preference for cold-pressed juice products made from locally sourced fruits and vegetables. The region also has a strong tradition of juice consumption, which has further boosted demand for cold-pressed juice products.

In Asia Pacific, the market is characterized by a rapidly growing middle class and a growing awareness of health and wellness among consumers. This has led to an increase in demand for cold-pressed juice products, particularly in urban areas. The region is also home to some of the largest cold-pressed juice production facilities, which has further fueled market growth.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3117

Cold Pressed Juice Market Key Players

BluePrint Cleanse, Hain Celestial, Juice Press, Pressed Juicery, Preshafood, The Juice Standard, CEDAR Juice, Juice Generation, Juice Served Here, The Cold Pressed Juicery, PepsiCo, Juice Warrior, Bolthouse Farms, The Juicery Co., Juicology, Evolution Fresh, The Juicery, Juice Craft, The Juicery Factory, Suja Life LLC, Evolution Fresh, Organic Press Juice Co., Pure Green, Greenhouse Juice Co., The Juice Kitchen, Juice Served Here, Juice Society, JuiceryX, Raw Pressery, Rakyan Beverages, Starbucks Coffee Company and Liquiteria Inc.

Browse More Research Topic on Food Related Reports:

The Global Food Waste Management Market Size accounted for USD 39,547 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 64,025 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global A2 Milk Market size Accounted for USD 9,056 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 38,192 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 17.5% during the Forthcoming Period from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Relaxation Beverages Market Size was valued at USD 368 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 1,271 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com



