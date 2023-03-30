Cold Plasma Market Size to Cross USD 17.3 Bn by 2032 with CAGR of 19.3% | Exclusive Study by TMR

Transparency Market Research
·6 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

The global cold plasma market growth is driven by the growing awareness regarding the benefits of cold plasma technology and the ongoing research and development activities in cold plasma technology.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent research study by Transparency Market Research, the global cold plasma market stood at USD 3.1 Bn in 2022 and the global market is projected to reach USD 17.3 billion by 2032. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 19.3% between 2022 and 2032.

Cold plasma technology has various applications in the healthcare industry, including wound healing, cancer treatment, and sterilization of medical equipment. The increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, surgical site infections, and hospital-acquired infections has led to the adoption of cold plasma technology in the healthcare industry. Moreover, the rising demand for non-thermal and eco-friendly sterilization techniques has further boosted the demand for cold plasma technology in the healthcare industry.

Download a Sample for Highlights on Market Drivers and Challenges Affecting the Cold Plasma: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=20216

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage

 Details

Market Revenue

USD 3.1 Bn in 2022

Estimated Value

USD 17.3 Bn by 2032

Growth Rate

19.3%

 

Forecast Period

2022–2032

No. of Pages

250 Pages

Market Segmentation

By Regime and End Use Industry

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America

Companies Covered

Nordson Corporation, Plasmatreat GmbH, Relyon plasma GmbH Corporation, Henniker Plasma, ADTEC Plasma Technology Co., Ltd., Bovie Medical Corporation, Neoplas Tools GmbH, Advanced Plasma Solutions, COMET Plasma Control Technologies, and Apyx Medical Corporation

The market value of cold plasma is also increasing due to the growing awareness regarding the benefits of cold plasma technology. The benefits of cold plasma technology, such as its ability to sterilize surfaces without damaging them and its effectiveness in killing microorganisms, are gaining recognition among consumers. Moreover, the increasing adoption of eco-friendly technologies has further accelerated market growth.

Additionally, advancements in cold plasma technology, such as the development of atmospheric-pressure cold plasma (APCP) and micro-plasma jets, have led to the expansion of its applications in various industries. APCP has been used in food processing, textile, and polymer industries for surface treatment and sterilization, while micro-plasma jets have been used in the electronics industry for etching and cleaning. This factor is likely to boost the market prospects in the near future.

Furthermore, governments across the globe are promoting the adoption of eco-friendly technologies, including cold plasma technology, to reduce carbon emissions and improve sustainability. Thus, these initiatives to promote the use of cold plasma technology are expected to propel the market share in the forthcoming years.

In addition, investments in cold plasma technology have been increasing over the years, with several companies investing in R&D to develop new applications and improve the efficiency of cold plasma technology. Moreover, the increasing number of startups in the cold plasma market is further driving the growth of the market.

Besides, cold plasma technology has been gaining popularity in the food industry due to its ability to extend the shelf life of food products, improve food safety, and reduce the use of chemical preservatives. The increasing demand for processed and packaged food products, along with the need for eco-friendly and cost-effective food processing techniques, is expected to escalate the market growth during the forecast period.

Share Your Exact Requirements with Us So We Can Provide the Best Solution At https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=cr&rep_id=20216

Key Findings of the Market Report

  • On the basis of regime, atmospheric cold plasma is likely to be most preferred, expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.6%

  • Based on the end-use industry, the medical segment is anticipated to constitute a significant share during the forecast period

  • North America is projected to lead the market for cold plasma from 2022 to 2032, being deployed extensively to treat cancers

Global Cold Plasma Market: Growth Drivers

  • The global cold plasma market is projected to expand at a steady pace from 2022 to 2032 due to the increasing focus on energy conservation and environmental sustainability, which has led to the adoption of eco-friendly technologies in various industries

  • Another factor that is projected to augment the market growth includes the increasing adoption of cold plasma technology in the aerospace industry.

  • Additionally, the ongoing research and development activities in the field of cold plasma technology is a major factor that is anticipated to fuel the market prospects in the near future.

Global Cold Plasma Market: Regional Landscape

  • The United States is expected to garner a valuation of US$ 5.5 billion by the end of 2032

  • Cold plasma demand in the United Kingdom to surge rapidly, expected to register an astounding 20.8% CAGR from 2022-2032

  • Japan to be an important investment hub with regard to cold plasma technology, registering a dollar opportunity worth US$ 704 million

  • Market for cold plasma to reach a valuation of US$ 377 million in South Korea

Global Cold Plasma Market: Key Players

  • Nordson Corporation

  • Plasmatreat GmbH

  • Relyon plasma GmbH Corporation

  • Henniker Plasma

  • ADTEC Plasma Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Bovie Medical Corporation

  • Neoplas Tools GmbH

  • Advanced Plasma Solutions

  • COMET Plasma Control Technologies

  • Apyx Medical Corporation

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the cold plasma industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for cold plasma. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

  • In 2021, Enercon Industries, a leading manufacturer of atmospheric plasma systems, launched its new product, the Blown-ion+ plasma treater, which is designed for improving adhesion in packaging, label, and converting applications.

  • In the same year, Plasmatreat, a global leader in atmospheric plasma technology, announced the launch of its new product, the Openair-Plasma Robot System, which is a fully automated surface treatment solution for large-scale production environments.

Browse the Full Report with Facts and Figures of the Cold Plasma Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=20216&ltype=S

Global Cold Plasma Market: Segmentation

Regime

  • Atmospheric Cold Plasma

  • Low-Pressure Cold Plasma

End Use Industry

  • Medical

  • Textile

  • Polymer & Plastic

  • Electronics & Semiconductors

  • Food & Agriculture

Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


Latest Stories

  • Russian carmaker Avtovaz brings forward holiday shutdown amid component shortage

    Russia's largest carmaker, Avtovaz, said on Thursday that it was bringing forward an annual three-week company summer holiday by several weeks because of component shortages. Russia's auto industry has been hit hard by the fallout of Western sanctions and Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, having previously been reliant on Western investment, parts and partnerships. The company said it was working to establish new logistics corridors, and in 2022 found ways to replace more than 200 car parts that some countries were refusing to export to Russia.

  • Car companies stand to make billions charging monthly fees for features like heated seats. Electric vehicles make that even easier for them.

    Pricey add-ons could start ruffling EV-buyer feathers — but automakers might struggle to survive without them, a new study says.

  • Over 807,000 cars from Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and GM under recall: Check recalls here

    The latest car recalls posted by the NHTSA impact Chevy, Cadillac, GMC, Hyundai, Kia and Mercedes-Benz models.

  • Jeep's CEO doesn't think there are enough raw materials on earth to meet electric-car demand

    The chief executive of Jeep-maker Stellantis doesn't think there are enough of the necessary raw materials on earth to meet the industry's EV needs.

  • Oil price to average US$85 for next 12 months: survey

    Raymond James says it collected responses from 48 Canadian oil exploration and production companies between March 15 and 24.

  • McLaren Gets A Huge Shot In The Arm

    The beleaguered British automaker will enjoy a huge financial windfall…

  • US natgas futures down 2% on mild weather ahead of storage report

    U.S. natural gas futures fell about 2% on Thursday on rising output and forecasts for milder weather than previously expected next week that should allow utilities to start injecting gas into storage at the beginning of April. Freeport LNG shut last June after a fire.

  • Indian Energy Investor Recoups $20 Billion After Short Seller Attack

    Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani has seen his net worth plunge after short seller group Hindenburg Research published a damning report, but the billionaire has managed to recoup $20 billion in 30 days following the attack

  • The US oil and gas sector is stagnating as production slows amid low energy prices

    "The near-zero reading indicates activity was largely unchanged from the prior quarter, a break from the more than two-year stretch of rising activity."

  • Mexican president proposes tougher mining laws, shorter concessions

    The Mexican government's proposed overhaul of mining laws, including shorter concessions and tighter rules for permits, drew a quick warning from industry leaders who fear it could undermine the sector's growth prospects. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador offered the draft reform on Tuesday to lawmakers in the lower house of Congress, which would sharply reduce the length of mining concessions to 15 from 50 years. Mexico, a major mining country for decades, is the world's top primary silver producer, as well as a top 10 gold and copper miner.

  • Mexico's Banorte to add 800 jobs to tap into nearshoring

    Mexican lender Grupo Financiero Banorte is preparing to hire 800 new employees to tap into growing demand from global companies moving their manufacturing operations to Mexico, its chairman told Reuters. The bank, which is one of Mexico's largest and already employs more than 30,000 people in the country, needs to grow its workforce to tap into the so-called nearshoring opportunity, Chairman Carlos Hank Gonzalez said on Tuesday. "We're adding about 800 people to our workforce to be able to capitalize on the opportunities ... 800 people that we're going to integrate just to be able to capitalize on the opportunities for nearshoring," he said.

  • Australia risks losing pole position in critical minerals race

    Australia is at risk of losing its head start in critical minerals processing because it has not yet laid down a national strategy, even as other governments are splashing out incentives to grab market share and bolster security. Supplier of nearly half of the world's lithium, Australia is also the world's third-largest cobalt exporter and a significant producer of rare earths, copper, graphite, manganese and other minerals key to the global energy transition. However those minerals are largely processed in China, including into materials essential in batteries and magnets for products from electric vehicles to missiles.

  • Biden administration announces new EV partnerships, set to make changes to EV tax credits

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the Biden administration’s new EV partnerships amid plans to build out a nationwide EV charging infrastructure, and the outlook for the EV tax credit system.

  • CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs to one-month high as 'wave of fear' recedes

    The Canadian dollar strengthened to a one-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices rose and hopes that turmoil in the banking sector is over helped underpin risk appetite. Equity markets globally rose and the safe-haven U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies as investors switched focus to inflation for more hints on central banks' next rate moves, as concerns over the banking sector receded. "Market action suggests that the wave of fear which had gripped markets earlier this month on banking worries continues to wash back out to sea," Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, said in a note.

  • UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas futures down 4% on mild weather, small storage draw

    The amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants was on track to hit a monthly record high in March after Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February and returned to near full power this week. Freeport LNG shut last June after a fire. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 47 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 24.

  • OPEC+ unlikely to tweak oil policy in Monday talks - delegates

    OPEC+ is likely to stick to its existing deal to cut oil output at a meeting on Monday, five delegates from the producer group told Reuters, after oil prices recovered following a drop to 15-month lows. Oil has recovered towards $80 a barrel for Brent crude after falling to near $70 on March 20, as fears ease about a global banking crisis and as a halt in exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region curbs supplies. OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, is due to hold a virtual meeting of its ministerial monitoring panel, which includes Russia and Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

  • Households face net zero penalty for sticking with gas

    Households are to be penalised if they do not switch away from gas under net zero plans to be unveiled on Thursday.

  • OPEC+ To Stick To Its Current Oil Production Plans

    OPEC+ is set to meet on Monday, but delegates from the organization said that it would likely stick to its current production cut plan

  • Ukrainian grain inflow triggers protests in Poland, Bulgaria

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s agriculture minister promised financial support from the government and the European Union and easier rules for constructing grain storage as he met Wednesday with farmers angered by falling grain prices. Farmers in Poland blame the drop in prices on the market glut from the inflow of huge amounts of Ukrainian produce that was supposed to go to Africa and the Middle East. Bulgarian farmers also staged a border protest Wednesday over the issue. Poland and other coun

  • Oil rises over 1% on Iraqi supply risks, U.S. crude draw

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than 1% on Thursday, supported by lower U.S. crude stockpiles and a halt to exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region, which offset pressure from a smaller-than-expected cut to Russian supplies. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.40, or 1.9%, to $74.37. Supporting prices, producers have shut in or reduced output at several oilfields in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of northern Iraq following a halt to the northern export pipeline, company statements showed.