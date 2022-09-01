Cold Insulation Market to Exhibit US$ 14,894.8 Million by 2032 Owing to its Increased Usage in Oil & Gas Industry | Future Market Insights, Inc.

FactMR
·7 min read
FactMR

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / As per Future Market Insights' latest industry analysis,the global cold insulation market is expected to surge at a robust pace with an impressive CAGR of 8.1% across the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 6,835.6 Million in 2022 and surpass US$ 14,894.8 Million by 2032. The historical projection from 2016 to 2021 registered a steady CAGR of 5.6% for the cold insulation market. The present growth of the market is attributed to the surging demand in the oil & gas industry.

Cold insulation is referred to as a technology implemented in industrial operations that are directed at mitigating the loss of energy across several infrastructures and helps improve their energy efficiency.

Cold insulation is a type of insulation ideal in situations where the typical climate is capable of preventing moisture intrusion, condensation, and long-term degradation. Moisture is considered a hindrance in any cold system. Due to rapid industrialization especially in the HVAC sector and commercial refrigeration systems, there is a surge in the demand for different types of cold insulation materials in the market.

Get a Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-316

Key Takeaways

  • The global oil & gas industry is considered one of the biggest consumers of cold insulation materials, majorly due to its surging use of cryogenic technology in several industrial applications. Attributing to its widespread expansion, the cold insulation market is expected to fuel throughout the estimation period.

  • In cryogenic operations, there is a need for extremely low temperatures in order to mitigate the loss of energy. This contributes to being one of the most prominent factors with a high ability to influence the growth dynamics of the global cold insulation market.

  • There is a vast variety of cryogenic gas which is extensively used in various sectors. These gases include Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), which is triggering the demand for cold insulations owing to its several benefits including low carbon footprints among many others.

  • The North American region is exhibiting a high level of demand for innovative materials that can have a minimal impact on various industrial activities on the environment. It is considered to be an optimal factor that is making the North American region the leading market by creating new opportunities for stakeholders in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

The key market players in the cold insulation market are focusing on introducing new and versatile materials including fiberglass, polyurethane foam, polystyrene foam, and phenolic foam. These are required to meet the specific needs of a diverse range of end users in order to gain an edge in the global landscape.

The cold insulation market is a highly competitive market attributed to the presence of ample participants. Prominent global players are concentrating on expanding their market size while on the other hand, several regional players are diversifying their reach and operating across key growth regions, specifically in the Asia Pacific.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-316

Key Segments Profiled in the Cold Insulation Industry Survey

Cold Insulation Market by Type:

  • Polystyrene Foam Cold Insulation

  • Fiberglass Cold Insulation

  • Phenolic Foam Cold Insulation

  • Polyurethane Foam Cold Insulation

  • Other Cold Insulation Types

Cold Insulation Market by Application:

  • Cold Insulation in Oil & Gas

  • Cold Insulation in HVAC

  • Cold Insulation in Refrigeration

  • Cold Insulation in Chemicals

  • Cold Insulation in Others

Cold Insulation Market by Region:

  • North America Cold Insulation Market

  • Latin America Cold Insulation Market

  • Europe Cold Insulation Market

  • Asia Pacific Cold Insulation Market

  • Middle East & Africa Cold Insulation Market

More Insights into the Cold Insulation Market

The North American market is considered to dominate the global landscape by accounting for total revenue of 14% in the global cold insulation market. Owing to the rising trend of sold insulations in the oil & gas industry is expected to auger the growth. In addition to that, favorable government regulations concerning environmental protection are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in North America.

Europe is expected to emerge as a powerful and dominant region in the cold insulation market by accounting for about 20% of the market share. The surge in infrastructure spending in these regions and favorable climatic conditions in most countries of Europe are expected to boost growth in the region.

Rapid industrialization and higher demand for cryogenic insulation in the oil & gas industry are likely to boost the global market. Additionally, increasing the adoption of eco-friendly cold insulation products represents promising growth in the Europe market. Leading market players have their presence all over Europe which is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific region is predicted to exhibit a significant growth rate in the global cold insulation market over the forecast period owing to the constant rise of investments in manufacturing and construction industries in the region are continually contributing to the increasing demand in the region.

Click on the Below Link to Buy this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/316

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer's

Read More TOC….

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials Market Insights

Building Thermal Insulation Market Size: The global building thermal insulation market is anticipated to secure US$ 29,034 Million in 2022.

Thermal Insulation Material Market Share: Thermal Insulation Material Market By Material Type (Stone Wool, Fiber Glass, Plastic Foam), Temperature Range (-160Â°C to -50Â°C, -49Â°C to 0Â°C, 1Â°C to 100Â°C, 101Â°C to 650Â°C) & Region - Forecast 2021-2031

Acoustic Insulation Material Market Demand: Acoustic Insulation Material Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2015-2025

Insulation Boards Market Trend: Insulation Boards Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 - 2017 and Opportunity Assessment; 2018 - 2028

Insulating Paints And Coatings Market Forecast: Insulating Paints And Coatings Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 - 2016 and Opportunity Assessment; 2017 - 2027

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Now avail flexible Research Subscriptions, and access Research multi-format through downloadable databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports through MarketNgage, the market intelligence engine from Future Market Insights.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

SOURCE: FactMR



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/714310/Cold-Insulation-Market-to-Exhibit-US-148948-Million-by-2032-Owing-to-its-Increased-Usage-in-Oil-Gas-Industry-Future-Market-Insights-Inc

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Judge hits 50th, Ohtani also goes deep as Angels edge Yanks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season but Shohei Ohtani also went deep during their MVP showdown, and the Los Angeles Angels held off the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Monday night. The top two candidates for AL MVP both delivered before a sellout crowd that included plenty of Yankees fans. Ohtani broke a 2-all tie in the fifth inning with his 29th homer, a two-run drive to right-center. Judge connected in the eighth for a 434-foot shot off reliever Ryan Teper

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Scheffler clings to 1-shot lead as Tour Championship delayed

    ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Thomas was a tap-in away from polishing off a 7-under 63. And then the horn sounded Saturday signaling a stop in play because of storms near the Tour Championship. He had to wait until Sunday to not only finish, but to figure out where it left him in pursuit of the FedEx Cup and its $18 million prize. Scottie Scheffler was still in the lead, barely. Xander Schauffele was still on his heels, even tying him ever so briefly. They were on the 13th hole and among 10 players who