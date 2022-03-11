It’s cold, and homeless Kansans need help. Listen to those of us who have been there

Homeless help

I recently listened to the mayor of Wichita talk about the houseless situation there. The city is working on plans to really help people. In the meantime, five people evidently have frozen to death this winter. I am sure people were trying, but this indicates that something has gone very wrong in Wichita.

In my experience, those who pass away in the streets have serious mental health issues that our social welfare system has not addressed. April Holt, aka Wichita’s “Crazy Sack Lady,” used money she panhandled to help several people the system could not figure out how to help.

Some of us tried to tell the powers that be years ago that mental health reform was not working well for many people. The recovery paradigm involves recognizing what people need and not what systems need. Sometimes that is the same thing, but other times it is not. My experience is those who need help the most get pushed around to nothing at times.

Surely, Wichita, and all of us, can do better. The most vulnerable Americans are subjected to the harshest conditions. I realize these are complex issues. Nonetheless, we are not disposable people.

- Sharilyn Wells, Lawrence

Not just ‘injured’

The wounded at Olathe East High School were shot by firearms. The word “injured,” as used in multiple Star stories about the incident, does not adequately describe why they were taken to hospitals. The victims did not have an automobile accident or turn an ankle in a sporting event.

Please don’t downplay the seriousness of the cause and results of a school shooting with bullet wounds. These are casualties, however minor. Language matters.

- Ron Holland, Overland Park

Don’t trust luck

It finally happened here. A shooting last week at Olathe East High School left three people wounded, including the alleged student shooter, as well as hundreds of traumatized classmates and stunned parents who thought it couldn’t happen here.

Yet it did — despite the best efforts of many Kansas legislators (though not nearly enough) to strengthen the state’s gun-safety laws. Among those trying without success has been state Sen. Cindy Holscher, whose son is a senior at Olathe East. Luckily he was safe last week.

Safety from firearms shouldn’t be left to luck. That’s why we stand with Sen. Holscher and every other state lawmaker willing to stand up and pass legislation strengthening the state’s gun-safety laws, not relaxing them. Students and their teachers deserve to feel safe at school rather than wondering where to hide or how to escape if a shooting happens.

Last week, our collective luck in Olathe held. No one was killed at Olathe East High School and not more students or staff were injured, although their emotional trauma may last a lifetime. Contact your state lawmakers today.

Tell them: Do something now before our luck runs out.

- Judy Sherry, Grandparents for Gun Safety, Kansas City

A small gesture

I just filled my gas tank. I feel like I donated $5 to $10 to the Ukrainians fighting for their lives. It is the least I can do to help. It was worth it.

- Thomas Krause, Kansas City

Clear minds needed

The West united in supporting the Ukrainian people with arms and economic and diplomatic actions. Now, 30 foreign-policy experts are calling for a humanitarian no-fly zone over Ukraine. Pressure to do something builds. It is time to think clearly about intervention.

No-fly zones mean, literally, no aircraft can fly in a designated area except those enforcing the flight ban. So, unless the West is willing to tell the Ukrainians their Air Force cannot fly, the West would be imposing a no-fly zone only on the Russians. Such an act can only be seen as an intervention on behalf of one belligerent. It is an act of war.

Russians striking the airbases enforcing the no-fly would expand the war. If the Russians were to use a low-yield nuclear weapon on a NATO airbase, what would be the next step? If NATO retaliated on a Russian airbase, even a conventional response would mean the U.S. would then be a legitimate target.

The Russians speak of “escalating to deescalate.” American experts talk about “escalation management.” Combine the pressure to do something with a strike on NATO and on the U.S. — then how would policymakers “manage” the escalation?

It is time to think very clearly.

- Kevin Benson, Lansing