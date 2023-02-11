Cold ‘we haven’t felt in some time’ is coming to South Florida. Here’s a timeline

That weekend cold front you may have heard about is still approaching South Florida. Just a bit slower than initially forecast.

Monday morning will be the coldest time period rather than the initially forecast that indicated Sunday. Expect “temperatures we haven’t felt in quite some time” as low as 49 in Homestead and 52 in Miami around 6 a.m. Monday, according to CBS Miami meteorologist Ivan Cabrera.

Cold front’s time frame

1130AM: Cloud cover will begin to increase throughout the afternoon as the frontal boundary approaches. The cold front will pass through South Florida tonight & into the early morning. This will be the time for the best chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.️ pic.twitter.com/CG9ZRI7z7X — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) February 11, 2023

Saturday will be warm with temperatures in the low 80s, with a low around 70 at night and 40% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

The wind will shift later Saturday from due south to north and that could pump in a little extra moisture and a few showers, maybe a few thunderstorms, but it “won’t be a huge deal,” Cabrera said. The brief wet weather could arrive around 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Small craft advisories may be issued Sunday morning through at least Sunday night for portions of the Florida Keys’ coastal waters, as fresh to strong northwesterly winds follow in the wake of the cold front, the weather service in Key West said.

At the beaches, there’s a high risk for rip currents along Broward and Palm Beach coasts and a moderate risk in Miami-Dade, the weather service said.

Once that actual front pushed through, and it had been slowing down, highs will reach the mid-70s Sunday. By 9 p.m. Sunday temperatures will fall in South Florida to the low 60s, upper 50s, Cabrera said.

Story continues

By midnight Sunday into the overnight hours Monday morning parts of South Florida could dip to the upper-40s with wind chills — what your skin really feels — in the mid- to lower-40s around 6 a.m. Monday.

Seeking warmth?

Happy Saturday #FloridaKeys! There were a few showers around #KeyWest this morning making sunrise all the more scenic! Today's #FLKeys forecast:

️ Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & T'storms

️ Highs in the lower to mid 80s

️ SE-S winds 5 to 10 mph pic.twitter.com/C3g05UQFeU — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) February 11, 2023

“The Keys, that’s where you want to be if you want to escape the cool temperatures,” Cabrera said.

Saturday night expect a 50% rain chance in Key West. The highs along the island chain Sunday and Monday will be in the lows 70s and the lows between 62 and 65 degrees by Monday morning.

This front is but a brief visitor, however, with the weather warming up quickly, Cabrera said. “This is going to be a quick cold snap Monday, Tuesday. Back to the 80s after Wednesday.”