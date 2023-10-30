How cold will it be on Halloween in Sacramento — and how late can my kids be out?

Halloween is on Tuesday, bringing a day of fright, quirky costumes and guilt-less sweets to Sacramento.

But before you head out for the holiday, here’s what to know.

The Sacramento forecast

Highs for Halloween day in Sacramento are near 73 degrees, but it’ll get cooler in the evening with overnight lows around 43 and wind gusts up to 5 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

For the foothills, lows range in the 40s and 50s, and in the mountains, it ranges in the 30s to 40s.

Dry conditions are expected for the entire day.

Don't get spooked by the weather this Halloween like JJ here! Check out this forecast for the high and low temps on Tuesday. Highs will be a little above normal, with cool temps in the evening/night. (And happy National Cat Day! )#CAwx pic.twitter.com/zVXZrTcxmF — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 30, 2023

Rules of the holiday

It’s a Halloween tradition to end the night with a candy-filled pail. But there may be some rules in California you should know before trick-or-treating.

For example, if your child wants to go trick-or-treating alone, be aware that different cities enforce curfews for minors without an adult or guardian.

In Sacramento, the curfew for minors under the age of 18 is 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. A spokesperson for a local police department told The Bee that minors who knock on doors after curfew (after 10 p.m.) can be considered a nuisance.

Aside from this, there’s no law on how old you need to be to trick-or-treat and what age kids can go out alone.

Crosby Dugger, 2, right, receives a treat bag from fellow Sonoma Way resident Debbie Loh as neighborhood children trick-or-treat on their East Sacramento block during a small “parade” on Oct. 31, 2020.

Things to do

Sacramento is one of the best cities for Halloween, according to the latest ranking by Wallethub, due to various factors such as trick-or-treater friendliness, Halloween-inspired events and weather.

Story continues

For best weather, Sacramento topped the list of cities.

If you’re looking to celebrate the holiday, the city has several events and spooky things to do, including exploring 10 of California’s haunted locations. Travel sources have listed four Sacramento spots as “paranormal hotspots.”

For those who are interested in the thrill, you can visit the Delta King Riverboat Hotel in Old Sacramento or book a tour of the remnants of Sacramento’s underground city.

The Leland Stanford Mansion State Historic Park is also offering free Halloween-themed tours. The rooms of the Victorian-era mansion are decorated and guests will hear supernatural stories.

And if you’re planning to stay at home, and “treat” the ghouls knocking on your door, The Bee found local deals on the cheapest candy.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.