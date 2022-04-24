Cold front expected to bring thunderstorms, possible flash flooding across North Texas

A slow-moving cold front is expected to bring strong to severe thunderstorms across North Texas starting Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service of Fort Worth.

On Sunday morning, a severe thunderstorm watch was issued through 6 p.m. for areas north of Tarrant County, including Denton and Wise counties. Large hail is the main threat as storms increase in coverage.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect through 6 pm for the areas shaded in pink. Large hail will be the main threat as storms increase in coverage. #txwx #texomawx #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/mVRSUI2Grv — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) April 24, 2022

In Fort Worth, there’s a slight chance of showers between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m.

Heavy rainfall and isolated instances of flooding are expected across North Texas on Sunday night. Showers and thunderstorms may result in localized flash flooding.

The highest rain and storm chances will shift across Central Texas by Monday, but thunderstorm chances in Fort Worth are expected until Monday night and chances of showers are expected until early Tuesday morning. Small hail and gusty winds are the main threats.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high near 74 in Fort Worth.