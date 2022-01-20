Cold Disposable Biopsy Forceps Market is reaching a valuation of US$ 1,215.0 Billion by 2031 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Cold Disposable Biopsy Forceps Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global demand for Cold Disposable Biopsy Forceps Market increased at 8.4% CAGR from 2021 to 2031, from an estimated market value of around US$ 542.7 Mn in 2021.

According to a recent study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the Cold Disposable Biopsy Forceps Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The market value is slated to increase from US$ 505.1 Mn in 2020 to over US$ 1,215.0 Bn by 2031 at 8.4% CAGR over the forecast period (2021-2031).

Data Points

Market Insights

Cold Disposable Biopsy Forceps Market Value 2020

US$ 505.1 Mn

Cold Disposable Biopsy Forceps Market Value 2031

US$ 1,215.0 Bn

CAGR 2021-2031

8.4%

Top 5 Countries % Share

66.0%

Cold Disposable Biopsy Forceps Market Key Players

Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, STERIS, CONMED Corporation, Cook Medical, Micro-Tech Endoscopy, Anrei Medical and others (100% Market Share)

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14240

The cold disposable biopsy forceps market will register high demand due to the rising prevalence bronchitis and gastrointestinal disorders such as IBD and GERD among the geriatric population and the increasing awareness towards endoscopic procedures. There is also a rise in the adoption of disposable biopsy forceps that to be reliable for test sampling expects to gain popularity.

At present, the minimally-invasive technology, with the endoscope system at the core, has been extended to obstetrics, general surgery, otolaryngology, gynecology, thoracic surgery, urology, pediatrics, and other departments. Minimally-invasive endoscopic technology has become an indispensable technology for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases associated with breathing, digestion, urology, otolaryngology, and so on.

With the rising demand for endoscopic minimally-invasive technology and continuous improvement in endoscopic processing technology, endoscopic applications have become prominent in almost all departments. The growing demand for diagnosis and endoscopic treatment is expected to further boost the demand for cold disposable biopsy forceps.

Numerous recent technological advances are becoming available to endoscopists. An abundance of new imaging modalities is expected to facilitate early detection of chronic disorders and other pathological entities. Most of these techniques remain investigational and are currently in clinical trials to determine patient benefits.

Companies are expanding their product lines by manufacturing different types of products for a wide range of applications.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14240

Scope of the Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2031

Historical Data Available for

2016-2020

Market Analysis

US$ Mn for Value, (‘000’ Units) for Volume

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa

Key Countries Covered

US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and North Africa

Key Market Segments Covered

Product, Diameter, Length, Application, End User, and Region

Key Companies Profiled

For instance, Micro-Tech Endoscopy is mainly engaged in the R&D, manufacturing, and sales of minimally-invasive medical devices, in line with its mission of supporting clinicians with technology and innovation.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14240

Key Takeaways from Cold Disposable Biopsy Forceps Market Study

  • Oval cup forceps gained popularity and their sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

  • 2.8 mm diameter have sharpened cups which ensure superior cutting performance and lead to fewer artefacts and less bleeding. The segment is therefore expected to account for a share of 24.9% in 2021.

  • 2300 mm length forceps has precise jaws, no tearing and cause small wound. The segment accounted for the highest share of 37.9% in 2021.

  • Upper GI Endoscopy dominated the application segment with the highest market share of 24.9% in 2021.

  • Hospitals accounted for the largest share of around 42.0% in 2021 and will remain the end user in the market.

Who is winning?

The key players are focusing on acquisitions and partnerships with small players and suppliers to increase their market presence. Besides this, they are adopting various strategies to expand their footprint. For instance:

In April 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation closed its acquisition of NxThera. The company developed a minimally-invasive therapy the Rezūm system, for patients suffering from symptomatic benign prostatic hyperplasia. With the completion of the acquisition, NxThera became a part of Boston Scientific’s urology and pelvic health business. Moreover, the manufacturers are focusing on research and development activities for developing cold disposable biopsy forceps for various research applications.

In July 2020, ChargePoint and STERIS collaborated to develop a fully validated sterile transfer solution to offer a unique and integrated solution for sterile product transfer.

Some of the leading players in the cold disposable biopsy forceps market include but are not limited to Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, STERIS, CONMED Corporation, Cook Medical, Micro-Tech Endoscopy, Anrei Medical and other companies.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14240

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Upstream Bioprocessing Equipment Market - Bioprocessing referred as biopharmaceutical manufacturing, is a part of bioprocess engineering which aims at establishing reproducible and robust manufacturing process for the production of therapeutic cells.

Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market - Biologics are genetically engineered proteins which originate from human genes. These drugs target the specific parts of the immune system. Biologics are entirely different from chemically synthesized drugs.

Insulin Biosimilars Market - Increasing prevalence of Type I diabetes, higher cost of existing insulin drugs are expected to drive growth of insulin biosimilars market. Government authorities are also focusing on the approval of insulin biosimilars owing to substantial financial burden in terms of reimbursements.

Biofeedback Equipment Market - Biofeedback technique is a non-invasive and has no side effects and risks associated with it. Increasing awareness about physiological and psychological health among population biofeedback equipment market is growing faster.

Veterinary Antibiotics Market - The market for the veterinary antibiotics is increasing due to the growing animal healthcare industry coupled with continuous development in this sector. On the basis of product type, tetracycline is anticipated to hold the largest market share in veterinary antibiotics market on the account of widespread use in food producing animals.

Diagnostic Exosome Biomarkers Market - Exosomes are the biomimetic nanovectors for a variety of nucleic acid, chemicals and proteins. Exosome-encapsulated curcumin, delivered by the intranasal route is efficient in preventing brain inflammation, and specific gene silencing miRNAs enclosed in targeted exosomes and delivered systemically have shown promising therapeutic effects.

Asthma and COPD Biomarkers Market - Asthma and COPD biomarker market is primarily driven by the increasing smoking rate and growing pollution levels. According to WHO reports 64 million people had COPD and 3 million people died of COPD in 2004.

Real Time Continuous Microbiological Monitoring Systems Market - Increasing research and development by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology to develop advance medicine and biotech product is the primary factor driving the growth of real time continuous microbiological monitoring systems market.

Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market - Growing usage of various meats in Western diet together with increasing adoption of the Western eating habits throughout the globe is expected to stimulate demand supply for animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market.

Bioactive Bone Grafts Market - Bioactive Bone Grafts are among the most preferred choice of bone graft in various bone reconstruction surgeries such as maxillofacial surgical procedures, due to their advantage over other allograft techniques.

