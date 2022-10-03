Cold Chain Monitoring Market to Garner $17.65 Billion by 2030: Says The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights
·6 min read
The Brainy Insights
The Brainy Insights

The rising interest in healthy food and development in a middle-income group of people in countries like China is driving the cold chain market. The need for frozen and chilled food items is likely to increase in North American countries, growing the need for cold chain monitoring systems. The healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors have made significant contributions to the cold chain monitoring market in these regions.

Newark, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global cold chain monitoring market is expected to grow from USD 4.5 billion in 2021 to USD 17.65 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.40% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The increasing need for pharmaceutical products, especially in developing nations, is anticipated to propel market growth for cold chain monitoring. Few pharmaceutical products are temperature-sensitive, and proper temperature monitoring technologies are needed to hold them at preferred temperatures throughout the supply chain process. The technologies of temperature monitoring can help control product spoilage by controlling the temperature at expected levels throughout the shipment. Additional regional markets, like the U.S. and Canada, are also anticipated to push the market's development for cold chain monitoring. These regional markets already push the developed transportation and distribution network.

Get more insights from the 230-page market research report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12939

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global cold chain monitoring market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

In April 2022: CoolKit Selects ORBCOMM for Monitoring the U.K.'s Biggest Fleets of Temperature-Controlled Vans. ORBCOMM Inc., a global provider of IoT solutions, declared that it had been appointed by CoolKit, the biggest manufacturer of temperature-controlled vans in the United Kingdom, to provide temperature monitoring, management, and adherence for the refrigerated vehicles it offers to consumers in the healthcare, food & beverage, agricultural and pharmaceutical industries.

Market Growth & Trends

The rising need for better food quality, growing demand for temperature-sensitive drugs, and increasing focus on improving supply chain efficacy are some essential elements pushing the growth of the cold chain monitoring market. Regardless, the increased costs of deployment might restrict the growth of the cold chain monitoring market. The increasing availability of cold chain logistics in developing countries grows the opportunity for cold chain monitoring market. Also, the need for fresh food and beverages has increased with advance innovation and a priority on health, and quality. Similarly, cold chain products must be maintained at the optimal temperature to bypass changes in texture and flavour when a shipment differs from the recommended temperatures. A cold chain temperature monitoring system uses wireless sensors to calculate and record real-time temperatures in a remote location and detect temperature changes. Real-time temperature monitoring alerts can immediately detect the temperature that has fluctuated below or above a predetermined threshold.

Custom Requirements can be requested for this report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/12939

Key Findings

• In 2021, the storage segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56% and market revenue of 2.52 billion.

The logistics segment is divided into transportation, & storage. In 2021, the storage segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56% and market revenue of 2.52 billion. Food packaging needs constant temperatures, and pharmaceutical packaging temperatures are observed by utilizing various sensors and control systems. The storage market is anticipated to rise substantially as the need for remote monitoring of cold storage increases.

• In 2021, the food segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 34% and market revenue of 1.53 billion.

The application segment is divided into chemicals, food, and pharmaceuticals & healthcare. In 2021, the food segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 34% and market revenue of 1.53 billion due to the high consumption of processed foods and a change in consumer eating habits. In contrast, meat, fish, and seafood have become the most significant market category and are predicted to continue throughout the projection duration.

• In 2021, the hardware segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 52% and market revenue of 2.34 billion.

The offering segment is divided into software, and hardware. In 2021, the hardware segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 52% and market revenue of 2.34 billion. Expanding the use of advanced hardware to improve the efficiency of cold chain monitoring systems is anticipated to continue to push revenue growth in the segment.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Cold Chain Monitoring Market

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, the Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)
• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global cold chain monitoring market, with a market share of around 33.5% and 1.50 billion of the market revenue in 2021. North America cold chain monitoring market is primarily driven by factors like advanced healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, the existence of top market players, and the increasing need for frozen & chilled foods. The APAC region is also expected to boost at a notable CAGR over the projection period due to fast industrialization and the demand for canned and processed food products with the rising population.

Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/12939

Key players operating in the global cold chain monitoring market are:

• Sensitech-A Carrier company
• Roambee Corporation
• ORBCOMM
• Monnit
• Kii Corporation.
• hIOTron
• Hanwell Solutions Ltd
• Berlinger & Co. AG
• Ambetronics Engineers Pvt.Ltd
• Aeris

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global cold chain monitoring market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Logistics:

• Transportation
• Storage

Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Application:

• Chemicals
• Food
• Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Offering:

• Software
• Hardware

About the report:

The global cold chain monitoring market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com 
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Canada's Shannon Winzer shines as lone female head coach at women's volleyball worlds

    Amid the balls bouncing off the court, squeaking sneakers and ear-throbbing music at the women's world volleyball championships, there is one thing Canadian head coach Shannon Winzer won't see or hear. Another female head coach. As astounding as that sounds in this day and age, of the 24 teams at the world championships in the Netherlands and Poland, coach Winzer stands alone. "Working in this space, I think it's a big deal for other women to see it's possible, not just because I'm a woman but b

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.” Of course, that room would look a lot better with Connor Bedard or Matvei Michkov — two of the top prospects in the loade

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • NHL preview: Biggest questions looming over the Central Division

    The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will look to threaten the Colorado Avalanche for top dog in the NHL's Central Division this season.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w