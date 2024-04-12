‘Cold Case’ Reboot From Creator Meredith Stiehm Eyed By CBS

EXCLUSIVE: After bringing back CSI: Crime Scene Investigation with CSI: Vegas, CBS is looking to revive another Jerry Bruckheimer Television-produced crime procedural from the 2000s. The network is in negotiations with Warner Bros. TV for a reboot of Cold Case, which aired on CBS for seven seasons from 2003-2010, Deadline has learned. The followup comes from the series’ creator/executive producer Meredith Stiehm.

Set 15 years after the original series’ final episode, the untitled Cold Case reboot would follow a new team of tenacious detectives who investigate cold cases across the Southwest.

This is a new location as the original Cold Case was set in Philadelphia. The move would allow the potential new series to introduce a new group of characters as they tackle unsolved homicides.

Steihm is writing the script. She is executive producing with JBTV’s Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed for WBTV and CBS Studios. Talks between CBS and WBTV have been going on for weeks, and sources stress that the two sides are not close to a deal. Reps for the network and the studios declined comment.

The original series follows Detective Lilly Rush (Kathryn Morris), a homicide detective with the Philadelphia Police Department specializing in cold cases, who was partnered for the majority of the show’s run with Detective Scotty Valens (Danny Pino).

No talent is currently attached to the reboot though I hear Pino has had informal conversations to reprise his fan favorite character Det. Scotty Valens, possibly in a significant way. I hear Morris has not been approached about the reboot but is aware of it and could potentially appear in some (likely limited) capacity to provide additional continuity, having led the original series for seven seasons.

Cold Case‘s main cast also included John Finn, Jeremy Ratchford, Thom Barry and Tracie Thoms.

Before proceeding with talent discussions, WBTV has to close a deal with CBS, which I hear had been a challenge. According to sources, the sticking points include some of the issues that the two sides faced during the renewal negotiations for WBTV’s then-freshman East New York last spring that reportedly contained a request from the network for additional streaming rights.

After months of back-and-forth, those talks fell through. The Cold Case reboot would mark the studio’s first drama sale to CBS since then as the two sides are trying to hammer out a new deal template. (The studio and network have an ongoing relationship on the comedy side through Chuck Lorre’s Big Bang Theory franchise which recently got another offshoot series, Georgie & Mandy, for next season.)

There is no particular rush as CBS’ 2024-25 slate is already stacked with three new drama series, Matlock, pushed due to strike-related delays, NCIS: Origins and Watson.

Since the end of Cold Case after 156 episodes, Stiehm worked as an executive producer on Showtime’s Emmy-winning drama Homeland and also co-developed and executive produced FX’s The Bridge, based on the Danish-Swedish format. She is repped by UTA and attorney Bruce Gellman.

In addition to CSI: Vegas, currently in its third season, JBTV has sophomore CBS drama series Fire Country, which has been renewed for a third season and is eying a potential Sheriff-centered spinoff. The company is repped by CAA.

