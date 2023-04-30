Cold calling to be banned under Government plan to target scammers

Man photographing credit card using smartphone - Dan Brownsword/Getty Images

Cold calls offering financial products will be banned under government plans aimed at stopping fraudsters from tricking people into buying fake investments.

Rishi Sunak said the move was needed to “prevent fraudsters from infiltrating their way into people’s lives”.

The aim is to extend a current ban on cold calls relating to pension products to cover calls selling any financial product.

Mr Sunak said: “Scammers devastate lives and livelihoods, preying on people’s fears to cheat them out of their money.

“To clamp down on these crimes, we have to prevent fraudsters from infiltrating their way into people’s lives in the first place.

“That’s why we’re stopping scams at source by taking away the routes used to target victims, keeping people safe and shielding them from the criminals responsible.”

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, said: “Fraudsters are the lowest of the low.

“They seek to rob people of their hard-earned money through deception and exploitation, and relentlessly search for new ways to trick people.

“Banning cold calls and stopping fraudsters using technology is the start in our fightback against these cowards who hide in the shadows.”

Ministers hope that, once in force, people receiving a call offering them these products – such as sham cryptocurrency schemes or types of insurance – will know that it must be a scam, helping to prevent people from falling victim to fraudsters.

The proposals will form part of a fraud strategy that will be outlined by Mr Sunak and Ms Braverman this week. It is estimated that fraud currently costs society £6.8 billion a year.

It comes after developments in modern technology have created new opportunities for criminals, who often pretend to be a loved one or a legitimate business to scam people out of their money.

Common scams include texts claiming to be from the Royal Mail, which seek to rearrange a delivery, or claiming to be a bank, instructing someone to transfer their money.

The proposals will also ban “SIM farms” – electronic boxes made up of bundles of SIM cards, which are used by scammers to rapidly send fraudulent messages to thousands of people simultaneously.

While SIM farms are most frequently used for scam texts, organised crime gangs also harness them to market drugs. Ministers hope the ban will help to shut down this route.

The ban on SIM farms will require primary legislation, so it will be included in the Economic Crime Bill currently passing through Parliament.

The ban on cold calls will be introduced via secondary legislation following a public consultation.

Up to 41 million adults in the UK were targeted by suspicious calls and texts last summer, according to Ofcom research.