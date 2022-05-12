Cold breakfast recipes that are perfect for summer

In The Know
·3 min read
On hot summer days, a sizzling hot plate of pancakes, eggs, or bacon can be unappealing. If you’re craving lighter, more refreshing breakfast options this summer, try a cold breakfast recipe from TikTok! Whether you like your breakfasts sweet or savory, there’s a cold breakfast recipe on TikTok that’s sure to hit the spot. Here are 5 cold breakfast recipes that are perfect for summer!

1. Strawberry cheesecake yogurt cup

@healthica

macros listed in the comments :)!! #ArmaniMyWay #healthica #healthrecipes #breakfast #dessert #healthydessert #healthybreakfast #gym

♬ INDUSTRY BABY – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

This strawberry cheesecake yogurt cup is high in protein and deliciously sweet! To make it, mix Greek yogurt and sugar-free cheesecake pudding mix in a bowl. Then, pour it into a Mason jar, layering it with fresh strawberry slices. Refrigerate the strawberry cheesecake yogurt overnight, then enjoy the next morning!

2. Chocolate chip cookie overnight oats

@zachcoen

Want more overnight oats? Let me know what you’d like to see in the comments 👍 #mealprep #easyrecipe #recipe #overnightoats #oats #oatmeal #breakfast #breakfastrecipes #chocolatechipcookieovernightoats #thatdietitianwiththebeard #fy #fyp #foryou #foryoupage

♬ Up Beat (Married Life) – Kenyi

These chocolate chip cookie-inspired overnight oats are perfect for chocolate-lovers! Start by pouring oats and fat free milk into a resealable container. Then, mix in warmed cookie butter, vanilla protein powder, and chocolate chips. Refrigerate the oats overnight, then dig in!

3. Avocado and lox toast

@erin_dittmer

If a lox bagel and #avocadotoast had a love-child #breakfastideas #levelup #healthybreakfast #smokedsalmon #healthyrecipes #breakfast #snackbreak #healthyliving #nutrition #aesthetic #wholefood #holistichealth #fyp #foryou

♬ Roxanne – Instrumental – Califa Azul

This simple avocado and lox toast breakfast is perfect when you’re craving a savory breakfast, but don’t want anything hot! To make it, just place a few slices of smoked salmon on a piece of sourdough bread. Then, peel and slice half of an avocado and place it atop the salmon. Garnish with capers, everything bagel seasoning, and green onions, and enjoy!

4. Vegan peanut butter and banana yogurt bar

@rachlmansfield

Reply to @martinarizq7 usually greek yogurt OR cashew yogurt for all my dairy-free friends. btw may be making this on TV soon guys omg🫣 #yogurtbark #breakfastideas #snackideas #easyrecipes

♬ Summer Background Jazz – Jazz Background Vibes

This vegan peanut butter and banana yogurt bar is the perfect mix of sweet and savory and makes a great on-the-go breakfast! Start by lining a baking sheet with parchment paper, then spread cashew yogurt in a thin layer on top. Swirl in a few dollops of creamy peanut butter, then add banana slices and vegan chocolate chips. Bake in the oven until the yogurt solidifies, then refrigerate before eating!

5. Strawberry, blueberry, and chia açaí bowl

@sulheejessica

Açaí bowls are my favorite! #onecommunity #smoothies #acaibowl #summertings #neverfitin #easyrecipes #breakfast #heathy #fyp #motivation

♬ original sound – Jessica Woo

For a breakfast that’s packed with fresh fruits, try this strawberry, blueberry, and chia açaí bowl! Simply blend up some frozen açaí with a bit of coconut water. Then, thinly slice strawberries and bananas. Pour the açaí mixture into a bowl, then top it with the strawberries and bananas, along with granola, blueberries, shredded coconut, and chia seeds.

