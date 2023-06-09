Colchester Zoo: Europe's oldest aardvark dies

Europe's oldest aardvark will be "greatly missed" following his death, a zoo has said.

Colchester Zoo's animal care team had noticed Afer had become less active in recent weeks and a vet was called on 3 June.

The 32-year-old was euthanised after the results of his blood test and his welfare were considered.

The Essex zoo confirmed the death of the father-of-five on its website on 8 June.

Aardvarks are found in savannahs, grasslands, woodlands, and bushlands in Africa and they are nocturnal creatures.

Afer was born on 7 May 1991 at Royal Burgers Zoo in The Netherlands and arrived at Colchester Zoo in 2017.

Ottis, Estie, and Njaa Njaa were three of his five offspring born in Colchester and they have since been transferred to other zoos across Europe as part of a breeding programme.

The only aardvark left at Colchester Zoo is OQ, who mothered them, and staff said she will receive "extra attention and enrichment".

"This was a very sad day for everyone, Afer had a wonderful personality and will be greatly missed by the animal care team as well as many visitors who adored him," Colchester Zoo said.

