Colchester Arts Centre: Blur announce homecoming show

Blur have revealed they will play an intimate homecoming show - the first time they have performed together at the venue near where they grew up.

The Britpop giants will play Colchester Arts Centre on 19 May - kicking off a small string of warm-up gigs for their Wembley shows this summer.

Frontman Damon Albarn, guitarist Graham Coxon and drummer Dave Rowntree grew up in that part of Essex.

The venue's Emma Wallis said the "top secret" gig had taken months to plan.

"We're super excited that Blur are coming to play their first warm-up show," she said.

"We're really excited to be able to let everyone know."

The band - who were at the forefront of the '90s Britpop explosion - formed at London's Goldsmiths University after meeting bassist Alex James.

Damon and Graham first met as teenagers at Stanway School in Colchester, with Graham later introducing Dave to Damon and Alex.

Blur released their debut album Leisure in 1991.

The Britpop legends will play a series of international festivals and two Wembley Stadium shows this summer

"Graham and Dave both played here but in other bands - so it's very exciting," said Ms Wallis, marketing manager at the city centre venue.

"It is surprising [they haven't performed at Colchester Arts Centre], but they formed when they were at Goldsmiths.

"Damon's father was on our board many years ago - so there are lots of connections.

"It's great that they are coming back to play Colchester and we're really pleased it is with us."

The venue, based in a converted church, has capacity for 400 people.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from Wednesday via the band's official website.

Blur picking up a Brit Award in 1995 - the year their album The Great Escape came out and they played their Seaside Tour

Blur will also be playing further warm-up shows ahead of their international festival and Wembley Stadium dates, including the first gig at a revamped Civic Hall in Wolverhampton, and at Eastbourne Winter Gardens in Sussex and Newcastle's O2 City Hall

The quartet has a history of playing smaller and unexpected venues.

In 2009, they performed a comeback charity gig to 150 people at the East Anglian Railway Museum, in Chappel, near Colchester.

It was the venue for their first ever show in 1988.

And while at the height of their Britpop battle with Oasis in 1995 - and the year of the release of their album The Great Escape - Blur set off on their Seaside Tour.

They visited venues far removed from the gig circuit, including Oscars in Clacton and the Ocean Rooms in Gorleston, Norfolk.

The band has taken several hiatuses to allow its members to pursue their own solo careers and projects away from music

Ms Wallis said the Colchester show was secured after feelers were put out, and it was a coup for the venue.

"We're obviously going to be totally sold out," she said.

"Not everyone who would like a ticket will get a ticket, but we hope everyone who comes has a great time."

