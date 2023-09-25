Colby Covington trashes UFC’s BMF title: ‘Nothing more than a promotional tool’

Colby Covington is not a big fan of the UFC’s Baddest Motherf*cker title.

Having for the undisputed belt twice before and with a third already booked on the 2023 calendar, Covington (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) thinks the BMF title is nothing more than a belt made for those who can’t win an undisputed belt or get close to fighting for one.

Covington, who fights UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards on Dec. 16 at UFC 296, thrashed the whole concept of the BMF belt.

“It’s nothing more than a participation fight to cater to the guys that can never win an undisputed strap,” Covington told My MMA News. “Good for them. Their little side circus show, participation trophy, good for you, man, but you’re not the best, you’re not the undisputed champion. You’re just nothing more than a promotional tool. They were used to promote that fight because they needed a title fight to sell the pay-per-view, so good for them.”

The BMF title has been used twice in the history of the UFC.

It was first implemented in November 2019 in a fan-favorite fight between UFC stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal won the belt that night at UFC 244 in New York.

The title wouldn’t see the light of day again until August of this year, when Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje fought in a highly anticipated rematch. Gaethje won the fight by second-round knockout at UFC 291.

Covington, who used to be teammates with Poirier and had a falling out, wasn’t surprised by the result of the second BMF title fight and took a shot at Poirier while at it.

“I wasn’t surprised,” Covington said. “It looks like Gaethje made a lot of adjustments since they first fought. ‘Duck lip’ Gatehje kept a higher guard and really worked on his defense.

“It seems like Dustin is over the hill, and he’s washed up, and he made his fights with Conor, and he’s not hungry anymore. He doesn’t have the fire in him anymore. Gaethje still has a little bit of that dig in him, so I knew that was going to happen.”

