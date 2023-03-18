Colby Covington says he became UFC 286 back-up fighter on ‘one day’s notice’

Welterweight contender and UFC 286 back-up fighter Colby Covington said he received the call the come to London "on one day's notice".

Covington weighed in as a back-up, with the understanding that he would fight in the eventuality that either fighter in the evening's main event, Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usamn, failed to make the walk to the cage.

"I'm ready to fight tonight, as you guys see, I came here on one day's notice and cut 18 pounds", the American said.

