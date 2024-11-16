LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 16: Colby Covington of the United States looks on prior to a welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards of England during the UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Colby Covington said he was going to call Hunter Campbell on Monday to ask for a fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov.

It appears the promotion had other plans. Instead, Covington (17-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) will face Joaquin Buckley (20-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) in a five-round welterweight UFC on ESPN 63 headliner Dec. 14 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., promotion CEO Dana White announced Saturday.

Covington, 36, replaces Ian Machado Garry, who slides back a week to face Rakhmonov after champion Belal Muhammad pulled out. Covington most recently competed in a failed title bid vs. Leon Edwards in December. He lost by unanimous decision. It was the third time Covington had challenged for the title and came up short. He's 1-2 in his most recent three.

Buckley, 30, seeks his sixth-straight victory in what will be his first promotional main event. He most recently competed in October when he knocked out Stephen Thompson.

With the addition, the UFC on ESPN 63 lineup includes:

Joaquin Buckley vs. Colby Covington

Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas

Dustin Jacoby vs. Vitor Petrino

Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Miranda Maverick

Joel Alvarez vs. Drakkar Klose

Josefine Knutsson vs. Piera Rodriguez

Navajo Stirling vs. Tuco Tokkos

Davey Grant vs. Ramon Taveras

Manel Kape vs. Bruno Silva

Ottman Azaitar vs. Michael Johnson

Daniel Marcos vs. Adrian Yanez

Fernando Padilla vs. Sean Woodson

Miles Johns vs. Felipe Lima

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Colby Covington resurfaces, steps into UFC Tampa main event