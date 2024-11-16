Advertisement

Colby Covington resurfaces, steps into UFC Tampa main event

nolan king
·1 min read
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 16: Colby Covington of the United States looks on prior to a welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards of England during the UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 16: Colby Covington of the United States looks on prior to a welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards of England during the UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Colby Covington said he was going to call Hunter Campbell on Monday to ask for a fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov.

It appears the promotion had other plans. Instead, Covington (17-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) will face Joaquin Buckley (20-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) in a five-round welterweight UFC on ESPN 63 headliner Dec. 14 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., promotion CEO Dana White announced Saturday.

Covington, 36, replaces Ian Machado Garry, who slides back a week to face Rakhmonov after champion Belal Muhammad pulled out. Covington most recently competed in a failed title bid vs. Leon Edwards in December. He lost by unanimous decision. It was the third time Covington had challenged for the title and came up short. He's 1-2 in his most recent three.

Buckley, 30, seeks his sixth-straight victory in what will be his first promotional main event. He most recently competed in October when he knocked out Stephen Thompson.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite)

With the addition, the UFC on ESPN 63 lineup includes:

  • Joaquin Buckley vs. Colby Covington

  • Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas

  • Dustin Jacoby vs. Vitor Petrino

  • Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Miranda Maverick

  • Joel Alvarez vs. Drakkar Klose

  • Josefine Knutsson vs. Piera Rodriguez

  • Navajo Stirling vs. Tuco Tokkos

  • Davey Grant vs. Ramon Taveras

  • Manel Kape vs. Bruno Silva

  • Ottman Azaitar vs. Michael Johnson

  • Daniel Marcos vs. Adrian Yanez

  • Fernando Padilla vs. Sean Woodson

  • Miles Johns vs. Felipe Lima

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Colby Covington resurfaces, steps into UFC Tampa main event