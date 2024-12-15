Colby Covington kisses Donald Trump chain during cringe-worthy UFC Tampa arrival

.

Colby Covington's obsession with President-elect Donald Trump reached new heights (or a new low, rather?) just before UFC on ESPN 63.

Prior to his welterweight main event with Joaquin Buckley on Saturday night, Covington arrived at Amalie Arena all too happy to show off a chain with Trump's head dangling from his neck. Then as he strolled in smiling from ear to ear, Covington flipped it upside down to give Trump a kiss on the lips – presumably for good luck the way you might kiss a religious symbol?

You can't make up this level of cringe behavior, which got the stamp of approval from Dana White. Watch (via White's instagram):

For a guy who just this week went hard on calling Ian Machado Garry a cuck and questioned Jon Jones' sexuality, kissing the doll head of another man is certainly a choice.

