Colby Covington Defeats Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 Grudge Match: 'I Showed the World How Good I Was'

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal during the UFC 272 ceremonial weigh-in at UFC T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty (2)

We have a winner ...

Colby Covington beat Jorge Masvidal at their UFC 272 grudge match in Las Vegas on Saturday evening, putting a temporary end to their bitter feud.

The roommates-turned-rivals fought it out for the welterweight title at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada, where Covington, 34, dominated with a unanimous decision win through scores of 49-46, 50-44, and 50-45.

The mixed martial artists infamously trained together prior to their drama, with Convington excelling in wrestling while Masvidal, 37, was more of an expert at striking. Prior to this weekend's event, Convington was No. 1 while Masvidal was No. 6 in the UFC's welterweight rankings.

RELATED: Jake Paul Will Retire from Boxing If UFC's Dana White Agrees to His List of Demands: '5 Days to Accept'

In a post-fight news conference, Covington admitted to reporters, "It wasn't my best performance," per ESPN.

25 minutes done and they're STILL ready to go 🤬 #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/1dUpSKB4dS — UFC (@ufc) March 6, 2022

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"Just a lot of emotions going into it. That was a real friend of mine at one point in my career," he explained. "I let my emotions get the best of me. But it was still dominant. I showed the world how good I was."

Covington also called out Dustin Poirier during the post-fight conference, who he referred to as "Louisiana swamp trash," ESPN reported.

The outlet added that the victor said he already wants to compete again in July. "I'll see you soon," Covington said, referring to Poirier, 33. "You're next!"

Story continues

RELATED: Jake Paul Beats Tyron Woodley with One-Punch Knockout: 'I've KO'ed Everyone I've Fought'

Saturday's other matches included Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano, Bryce Mitchell vs. Edson Barboza, Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira, and Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy on the main card.

UFC 273 will see Alexander Volkanovski take on Chan Sung Jung and is scheduled to take place in Jacksonville, Fla., on April 9.