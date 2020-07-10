Colby Cave's Wife Emily Opens Up About Hockey Player's 'Traumatic' Sudden Death at 25
Three months after Colby Cave's sudden death after suffering a brain bleed in April, his wife Emily is opening up about his final days and their life together.
In an essay for ESPN, Emily recounted the "traumatic" night that Colby, a 25-year-old player on the Edmonton Oilers, fell ill.
The evening of April 6 began normally for the young couple — who were quarantining with her parents in Ontario amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — but around 11 p.m., the athlete said he had a headache.
"He said he was in a lot of pain. Colb was never sick. He didn't get the flu, never caught a cold, he was the epitome of health," Emily wrote, adding that she feared his headache might be a sign of something more serious than a migraine.
Emily said her husband of nine months "got significantly worse" throughout the night and woke up to vomit several times before she woke up her parents and they called an ambulance.
"By the time the ambulance got there, he was hypothermic and completely unresponsive," Emily said.
"It was so fast, so traumatic," she continued, explaining that Colby had surgery to remove a colloid cyst from his brain, and she was barred from being with him in the hospital due to COVID-19 concerns.
On her Instagram Stories Thursday, Emily shared a screenshot of the ESPN piece, adding, "Reminder: please do not complain about Covid restrictions 'ruining your life' by not being able to go to bars, on vacation, or get your nails done, etc. You have no clue."
Three weeks before Colb got sick, we were binge watching Greys Anatomy. We had so many “hypothetical” conversations that normal newlyweds & 25 year olds wouldn’t have. I could have never imagined, weeks later some of these “hypothetical situations” would become my reality. I remember one episode, this young girl had got a pole stuck through her & wasn’t going to make it through surgery but her fiancé hadn’t arrived yet to say goodbye. I asked Colb what he would say to me if he couldn’t say goodbye, what message would he give to “McDreamy” to tell me in the waiting room. This young girl told McDreamy to tell her fiancé, “If love was enough I’d still be there with you.” Colb started to tear up, he said he had no idea & couldn’t fathom having to decide what his last words to me would be. We continued to watch the episode, & about 10 minutes later he told me what he would say. I remember it vividly. He put my hair behind my ear, & he told me how much he loved me, how he would always be with me, & that he was so proud of me. But then he said, “Em, that’s never going to happen, we’re going to have a daughter named Charlie, a son (who’s name I’m not ready to share), & adopt a child from Haiti too. We’re going to grow old together.” I have video Colb took on his Snapchat of us watching Greys on the couch. Colb said that I’d be Izzie- big heart & wanting to help everyone (sometimes that would get her in trouble). One of the last episodes we watched was when Denny died. I remember thinking I couldn’t imagine being pulled off my husband’s body because one minute he’s fine & the next he’s going to the morgue. I had no idea my life was about to be flipped upside down like a real life episode. Looking back now, I do believe I was being prepared. Being prepared to have to make decisions that I should have never had to make, being prepared to not being able to be with Colb when he passed or say goodbye properly. I believe, what Colb said to me on that random day is exactly what he would have told me if he could’ve said goodbye. But most importantly, I believe what that young girl in one of our first episodes said, “if love was enough, Colb would still be here with me” 🤍
"Within 14 hours of Colb first saying he had a headache, I was told my 25-year-old husband was on life support," Emily continued in the essay. "It wasn't until Thursday, when the doctor told me that Colby probably wasn't going to make it, that I was finally allowed into his hospital room, to physically be with him one last time, to tell him goodbye."
Emily explained that she and Colby dated long-distance for two years before being able to live in the same town because of his hockey career and that she "fell in love with Colby for many reasons, but most important was his character."
She said that her husband "wasn't just a good person, he was incredible. He always wanted to help other people."
"Every morning we had a mantra that we would say to each other: 'Be somebody that makes everybody feel like a somebody.' That's how Colby and I lived," she said. "And even though he's no longer physically here with me, I know we are together, working as a married couple, and he's giving me strength from heaven to continue to inspire and help other people."
6 weeks. I don’t know how, I don’t know why, but somehow I’ve made it. The shock has slowly started to wear off, & the magnitude of the loss & pain is raging. We have yet to have funeral, I have yet to experience that part of my grief. Life & others have gone on, but I am not the same. I lay awake wondering what just happened to my life & why does it seem like others have moved on so fast. I’m stuck in it, drowning it, & longing for answers. Do not think that just because weeks have gone by that things are getting “better”. Normal grief comes in waves but a death as tragic as Colb’s & during a pandemic is tsunami waves, severely damaging waves. The feeling of longing for Colb, realizing I can’t see him again on this earth is overwhelming & isolating. I realize the depth of my grief cannot be understood by anyone but myself. The intimacy in my grief kills me. The personal side is the deepest & most complicated. The secondary grief & losses... a house, trying for own kids, adopting a Haitian orphan, family trips, growing old. This is the part of grief that is so hard to acknowledge because the pain felt is like reliving not only Colb’s death but the death of everything I knew & we planned. There’s no sugar coating this. But deep down, I know all of this grief is just me missing my best friend. Wishing that he was here. Accepting, that I will never escape the depth of pain that comes from losing him, it can knock me down, keep me in bed, give me nightmares, & make me believe that I will never be okay again. However, it also makes me realize how much I love Colby. It’s a testament to our love & vows. I see life in a different light now than I did before. I see life in a way I never thought I would have if Colb was never apart of it. I cannot imagine my life without Colb & I never want to. I want to have the courage to wake up every morning & watch how he continues to still be apart of my life from Heaven. How he continues to love me, challenge me, motivate me, strengthen me, & lead my life. One full of heartbreak, love, adventure, success, doubt, & unbelievable sadness, but one full of purpose to make it something worthwhile while honouring the love of my life 🤍
Emily said that Colby's way of life is what inspired her to share his story, even though the pain feels "unbearable" at times.
"I miss him more than words can describe, and it's still hard to process what all happened. But I decided if I wasn't vulnerable, if I wasn't honest about PTSD and grief, if I wasn't open about our story, I couldn't continue to be the wife who Colby married."
Emily, together with the Oilers, established the Colby Cave Memorial Fund to support "community programs involving mental health and will help underprivileged children with access to sports."