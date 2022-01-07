Colbert's Late Show parodies Rent to not-so-solemnly mark the Jan. 6 Capitol siege anniversary

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was widely panned for beaming the cast of Hamilton into the House Chamber on Thursday to sing a show tune during an otherwise solemn remembrance of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Maybe it was the wrong time and the wrong venue for "the arts," or maybe she just chose the wrong song. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert opened Thursday's program with an insurrection-themed homage to Rent's "Seasons of Love" – and when they got to the part about measuring a year in "love," well, Colbert's team went a different direction.

