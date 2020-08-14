Colbert's Late Show to Go Live for DNC, With Hillary and Bernie as Guests

Stephen Colbert is staying up Late for the Democratic National Convention: His Late Show will go live next week to cover the festivities, with a guest list stacked with political heavy hitters.

The Late Show will air live at 11:35 pm ET (tape-delayed on the West Coast) next week Monday through Thursday on CBS, the network announced on Friday, in order to cover Joe Biden’s formal nomination as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate for the 2020 election. Colbert will be joined by former national security advisor (and Biden VP candidate) Susan Rice on Monday, with musical guest Sheryl Crow; Senator Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday, with musical guest Regina Spektor; Senator Bernie Sanders on Wednesday; and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Thursday. (The interviews will take place virtually, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Colbert did return to a revamped studio at New York City’s Ed Sullivan Theater to tape earlier this week.)

Colbert’s Late Show is also expected to go live the following week to cover the Republican National Convention, with President Donald Trump accepting his party’s nomination for a second term. Over at Comedy Central, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah is expanding to five nights a week over the next two weeks to cover the Democratic and Republican conventions.

