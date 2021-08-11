Colbert's
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced his resignation Tuesday in the wake of a damning report accusing him of sexually harassing or groping 11 women. Not everyone was impressed with the level of responsibility Cuomo took for his actions, though, and that includes the editors at Stephen Colbert's Late Show. So they "improved" his resignation speech, and you can watch their creative remix below.
You may also like
Federal judge sides with cruise ship line, suspends Florida 'vaccine passport' ban
How sociology shows 'policy makers have been looking at vaccine refusal all wrong'
GOP senator on DeSantis' mask mandate ban: 'Local officials should have control here'