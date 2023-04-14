Colbert Wonders ‘Am I a Special Master?’ After Court Appoints One to See if Fox News Lied (Video)

On Thursday, jury selection was underway in the in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation trial against Fox News.

Stephen Colbert told his audience during his “Late Show” monologue that the trial was going to be “juicy” because the voting machine company can compel testimony from some of the conservative network’s biggest names: Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Jeanine Pirro.

Additionally, Colbert notes that the court has appointed a special master to investigate whether Fox previously lied to the court. Colbert now wonders, “Am I a special master?”

“The excitement has already begun,” Colbert said. “Yesterday, the judge sanctioned Fox for withholding evidence and appointed a so-called ‘special master’ to investigate whether Fox previously made assertions to the court that were ‘untrue or negligent.'”

Colbert jokingly asked, “So, the job is to figure out whether Fox News lies? Hold on, Hold on. Am I a special master? Do I get a sash?”

On Wednesday, the judge that is overseeing the defamation lawsuit against Fox said he plans to appoint an outside attorney to investigate whether Fox News lied to the court and withheld key evidence, and sanctioned the conservative network.

“I am very concerned… that there have been misrepresentations to the court. This is very serious,” Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis said Wednesday at a pretrial hearing in Wilmington.

During Colbert’s monologue on Thursday night, he continued to let the jokes fly about Fox News’ legal woes.

“To make sure Jeanine Pirro tells the truth, they are swearing her in on a box of wine,” Colbert joked.

Click the video at the top of the page to watch the full monologue.

Also Read:

Politico Owner’s CEO Praised Climate Change, Compared Pandemic Response to Nazi Germany, Leaked Texts Show