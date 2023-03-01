Colbert Reimagines Disney Park as ‘De-Wokeified’ DeSantis World

Orlando Exteriors And Landmarks - 2022 - Credit: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Walt Disney World was given a dystopian makeover on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The satirical news follows the very real law signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that wrests control of the resort’s self-governing district.

In the clip, fireworks soar above Cinderella Castle as a voiceover declares: “We here at Disney Parks have received our marching orders and are thrilled to announce updates to our newly de-wokeified magical kingdom.”

More from Rolling Stone

As the camera pans to the park’s Hall of Presidents, viewers are informed that the attraction will “no longer include parts of American history Ron’s supporters don’t want to talk about” as an animatronic Abraham Lincoln caps his achievements to creating the Department of Agriculture. Other re-imagined horrors include an Animal Kingdom where guests can hunt, and costume characters with “realistic genitalia” so that their gender is “overtly apparent.”

In March last year, facing pressure from employees, Disney fans, and shareholders, then-Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced the company’s opposition to the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill that placed widespread restrictions on the discussion of LGBTQ related topics in schools. In retaliation, the GOP-controlled government moved to strip the company of its special tax status. The bill penalizing Disney passed the Florida legislature in April of last year.

“We’re not going to have a corporation controlling its own government,” DeSantis said during a news conference on earlier this month. “So the state’s going to have a board to run it. So Disney will not have self-governing status anymore.”

DeSantis added, “We’re not going to bend the knee to woke executives in California.” The Florida governor reportedly accepted multiple donations from Disney, totaling $100,000 between 2019 and 2021.

Story continues

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.