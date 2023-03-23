Colbert Cartoon Predicts How Donald Trump Jr. May Take Fall For His Dad

Stephen Colbert’s satirical cartoon “Tooning Out The News” broke down the legal woes facing Donald Trump this week.

Fictional chief field correspondent James Smartwood Jr. zinged Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. amid talk as to what a possible indictment of the former president for hush money payments to Stormy Daniels may actually mean.

“The real question is will Don Jr. relent to his father’s pleas to wear his face and go to jail for him,” he noted.

Watch the video here:

