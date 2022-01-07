Colbert Audience Erupts Over 1 Telling Phrase Biden Used To Describe Trump

President Joe Biden seemed to take a page out of Stephen Colbert’s book when he spoke on the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol carried out by supporters of Donald Trump.

Biden managed to refer to Trump repeatedly while not using his name a single time, just as Colbert has almost never used the T-word on “The Late Show.”

Trump later complained in a statement that Biden “used my name today to try to further divide America.”

But Colbert was standing by with a fact-check.

“No, he didn’t,” Colbert said. “He didn’t use your name once, you nimrod.”

Then he offered up a supercut of how Biden referred to Trump that had his audience erupt in cheers:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.