Cokanasiga pleased with season progress as push towards World Cup continues

Perk up your ears and you’ll hear Joe Cokanasiga’s name being shouted from the rooftops – but the Bath sensation does his own talking on the pitch.

The 21-year-old’s star continues to rise in a seemingly vertical trajectory, Cokanasiga stealing the limelight in blue, black and white this term to earn a nomination for the 2018-19 Land Rover Discovery of the Season award.

Cokanasiga, who has scored seven Gallagher Premiership Rugby tries heading into Bath’s Round 22 clash with Leicester Tigers, has also whipped up a wellspring of hype as far as his international standing is concerned, a spectacular man-of-the-match performance Six Nations cameo against Italy further boosting his prodigious profile.

But, belying the manner in which he so devastatingly marries accomplished ball-handling skills with phenomenal physical prowess, Cokanasiga is doing his utmost to keep his feet firmly on the ground.

“You take notice of [what people say] because you do play for England and it’s such a big thing but I just try to not think too much about it,” said the England youngster, who is in his first season at the Rec following his move from London Irish.

“I just let the rugby do all the talking. You play well when you’re comfortable.

“I’m happy with the way I’ve gone this season and it means a lot when all your hard work gets recognised.

“But it’s just about the enjoyment of playing well – that’s what I get out of it.

“I haven’t really had time to think about this season. Even all of the England stuff that happened; I haven’t sat back and been like: ‘oh, that’s what I’ve done’.

“But moving clubs and coming to a club like Bath was a big thing for me, and so was playing for England.

“It’s been really good this season. It’s unfortunate that at Bath, we didn’t do as well as wanted to but on a personal level, I’m happy.”

Having made his England bow against Japan in the 2018 Autumn internationals, Cokanasiga has racked up four international caps thus far – but few would bet against him being firmly in Eddie Jones’ plans for this year’s World Cup.

The Bath man said: “That would be my dream. Fingers crossed. It would mean a lot to me and my family, and it’s what every kid dreams about.”

Next season will also hand Cokanasiga the opportunity to strut his stuff against his old employers.

London Irish have sealed their return to Gallagher Premiership Rugby, although the Exiles will doubtless be wary of facing their former protégé.

“I’ve still got a lot of mates there. I’m excited to play them next year but it will feel a bit weird,” said Cokanasiga.

“It’s nice to see them come back and be in the place where they deserve to be.”

Joe Cokanasiga has been shortlisted for the 2018-19 Land Rover Discovery of the Season award. Land Rover is the official vehicle partner of Premiership Rugby. Follow @LandRoverRugby