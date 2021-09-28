CoinWind: A Stable DeFi Project Has Been Launched Recently

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decentralized finance (DeFi) refers to digital, peer-to-peer financial services technologies that permit crypto trading, loans, interest accounts, and other services. From lending and borrowing to prediction markets, margin trading, payments, insurance, gaming, and NFT marketplaces, the DEFI ecosystem is rapidly expanding. As the trend in Defi, thousands of projects spring up in recent 2 years. As an experienced player in DeFi, CoinWind has been launched recently. Right now CoinWind is going to become one of the most popular in terms of single-token mining.



The speaker of CoinWind states the platform aims to build a DeFi digital asset bank, launching a product with high yield and safety, and reliability, pooling different single tokens deposited by users into different pools by contracts and then mobilizing funds from a certain token pool to participate in different liquidity mining according to the strategy, so as to achieve higher returns for users.

The platform is a Heco and BSC and Ethereum Ecological Single Token Mining Income Optimal Platform. The contract automatically matches pledged tokens to maximize all users’ incomes with a minimum hedging-free loss strategy. Since launching on February 22nd, 2021 till now, in less than half a year its TVL hads has almost reached a peak at $1.473.3 Billion (now it is 0.7 billion). CoinWind now supports the mining of HECO, and BSC, and ETH mainchain ecologies. Due upon 9.119, the total user revenue has achieved $113,739,660.78.

Compared to its initial launch price, now it’s about 3.5 times the price. For single-token mining opportunities, there are currently 16 tokens on HECO and 14 on BSC. Some APY highlights would include MDX token (208.99% on HECO and 305.67% on BSC), USDT (30.08% on HECO and 35.37% on BSC), DOGE (44.85% on HECO), HUSD (33.87% on HECO), UNI (31.44% on HECO), HDMX (140.23% on BSC), BUSD (44.27% on BSC) and WBNB (37.57% on BSC), amongst many others.

For liquidity pool mining opportunities, there are currently 15 pairs on HECO and 15 pairs on BSC. Some APY highlights would include MDX-USDT (215.38% on HECO and 278.73% on BSC), MDX-WHT (207.72% on HECO), MDX-WBNB (376.08% on BSC), MDX-BUSD (402.76% on BSC), MDX-HBTC (191.33% on HECO), MDX-BTCB (341.53% on BSC), WBNB-USDT (74.79% on BSC) and MDX-ETH (232.58% on HECO), amongst many others.

In the increasingly competitive landscape of DeFi (decentralized finance) yield farming, CoinWind effectively solves issues of both low revenues from single-token mining and high risks from impermanent losses on LP (liquidity pool) mining. Positioned as a smart decentralized finance management platform and not simply an aggregator tool, CoinWind focuses on optimizing users’ yields.

The high-yield, safe and reliable platform places tokens deposited by users into the different pools and mobilizes funds from certain token pools to participate in different liquidity minings, all according to a combination of project selection and mining strategies.

At the same time, this is combined with token price hedging strategies to mitigate impermanent loss in liquidity mining so as to ensure the safety of funds.

Besides the high returns and Ethereum mainnet integration, CoinWind plans to include support for more chains including Matic, Solana, and others in the pipeline, which will vastly expand its network and open it up to more tokens mining possibilities and investors. Not to be left out of the potentially massive NFT market, CoinWind will collaborate with IP brands to build an NFT ecosystem to power an NFT marketplace where trading and mining will be accessible. All of this signals a massive expansion on the part of CoinWind, as a user can expect increased activity, incentives, and adoption in the upcoming months.

