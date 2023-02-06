CoinShares Invites Investors to Q4 Earnings Call on February 21st

CoinShares International Limited

February 6th, 2023 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey - CoinShares (“the Company”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), CoinShares, the leading European digital asset manager, today announced that it will host its Q4 earnings call on February 21st, 2023 at 10 am ET/3 pm GMT. During the call, management will provide an overview of the company’s financial performance and growth prospects for the coming year.



The earnings call will be accessible to all interested parties through a live webcast on the company's website https://coinshares.wavecast.io/quarterly-earnings/q4. The webcast will be archived on the site for later review.



“We are excited to share our financial results and growth prospects with our investors and stakeholders,” said Jared Demark, Head of Investor Relations. “We believe that this earnings call is a crucial opportunity for our investors to stay informed about the progress of our company, and we would be honoured to have you join us.”



For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call. Interested parties can access the replay by visiting the company's website https://coinshares.com/investor-relations.



ABOUT COINSHARES

CoinShares is the leading European digital asset manager that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading, securities, and consumer products to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions, and individuals. The Group is headquartered in Jersey, with a presence in France, Sweden, the UK, and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.



