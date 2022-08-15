CoinShares announces share options buyback under its Employee Incentive Plan

CoinShares International Limited

15 August 2022 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF) (“CoinShares”), Europe's largest digital asset investment firm has agreed a buyback of CoinShares’ Chief Revenue Officer, Frank Spiteri’s options over one hundred and seventy one thousand (171,000) ordinary shares granted to him pursuant to the CoinShares Employee Incentive Plan, at a price of SEK 15 per share on 15 August 2022. This buyback constitutes 10% of Frank’s total share options.



CoinShares has evaluated all uses of its capital. As our stock is currently trading below book value, we think this is one of the best uses of our capital to enhance shareholder value.

This transaction forms part of an initiative under which all of CoinShares’ vested option holders are now eligible to request similar discretionary non-binding offers from CoinShares before exercising their options in the market.

Frank Spiteri is a person discharging managerial responsibility and is also a shareholder. The proposed transaction will therefore constitute a transaction between an Issuer and a closely related party.

CoinShares is Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, managing billions of dollars of assets on behalf of its client base. The Group is focused on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

